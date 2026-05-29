Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has named six of the current players as the best in the world, including Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Arda Guler, but he has not included former Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold in the list.

Real Madrid have endured a second successive season without a major trophy, with Alvaro Arbeloa unlikely to remain in his role next season.

Arbeloa is the manager of Madrid at the moment, but there is an agreement in place for Jose Mourinho to return to Estadio Bernabeu for a second spell in charge.

However, a formal announcement is on hold now due to the impending Madrid presidential elections.

Perez is likely to win the elections against Enrique Riquelme, and the Madrid supremo has big plans for the summer transfer window.

While the 79-year-old aims to sign a top-class midfielder and a senior centre-back, he is also determined to keep some of Madrid’s best players.

READ: Konate ‘most likely destination’ revealed after Liverpool exit as Real Madrid ‘resume talks’

Perez has now publicly named the six best players at Madrid, but the list does not include Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined Los Blancos from Liverpool in the summer of 2026.

Trent Alexander-Arnold not among Real Madrid’s six best players

In an interview with TVE, Perez was asked whether Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham are the future of Real Madrid.

Perez responded, as relayed by AS: “Those three, along with Güler, Valverde, Tchouameni… They are the best in the world.

“People know that I sign the best.

“A good coach will help all those players experience a very important period at Real Madrid.”

READ MORE: ‘Unsettled’ Man City star ‘instructs agent’ to seal exit as Real Madrid are ‘alerted’ to fresh stance

Alexander-Arnold’s omission is quite noteworthy, given that he was one of the best right-backs during his time at Liverpool.

While defensively there were – and still are – question marks over the England international right-back, from an attacking perspective, he is brilliant.

Alexander-Arnold, though, endured a largely overwhelming debut season at Madrid, which was also affected by injuries.

The Madrid star has also not been included in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

The Madrid president was also asked about handing Vinicius Junior a new contract.

Perez said: “Well, I don’t know, if you ask my opinion, I hope he stays, he’s one of the best in the world.”

Regarding appointing Mourinho for a second time, Perez noted: “I am thinking about the new coach, yes. I have one name… and two. Mou is a good coach, clearly. I’m not going to announce it, I haven’t spoken to him yet.”

READ NEXT: Enzo Fernandez ‘preference’ between Real Madrid and Man City emerges – ‘Xabi Alonso already knows’