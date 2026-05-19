Incoming Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has been urged to make Arda Guler, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham the four most important attacking players in his team by an ESPN journalist.

Mourinho has a deal in place to become the new Madrid manager at the end of the season.

The Portuguese is in charge of Benfica at the moment, but the legendary manager is all set to return to Estadio Bernabeu.

Mourinho was the Real Madrid manager between 2010 and 2013 and won three major trophies with Los Blancos, including LaLiga in 2012.

Madrid are staring at a second successive season without a major trophy, and Mourinho has been brought in to get Los Blancos back on track to winning silverware.

Mourinho is widely considered a defensive-minded manager who plays counter-attacking football.

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According to ESPN journalist Rodra, Mourinho is likely to play counter-attacking football at Madrid.

The well-known journalist, who has over 45,000 followers on X, has named Arda Guler, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham as the four most important attacking players in the Madrid team under Mourinho.

According to Rodra, Mbappe and Vinicius Junior will be the two “bullets” in a counter-attacking Madrid team, with Turkey international attacking midfielder Guler the creative mind behind them.

As for England international attacking midfielder Bellingham, Rodra believes that he will be the “warrior” in the team for Madrid.

Jude Bellingham ‘the warrior’ for Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid

Rodra wrote on X at 6:36pm on May 18: “I imagine a Mourinho Madrid with the brazen gene of shining on the counterattack.

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“Bring back the politically incorrect thrill of winning on the counter.

“Let them hand over possession.

“Let them dismiss it.

“With a heavily reinforced defense.

“With real defenders.

“With Arda Guler as the launcher and Mbappe and Vini as bullets.

“With Bellingham as the warrior.

“The most natural thing.”

Mourinho has previously praised Bellingham, with the former Manchester United manager raving about the midfielder back in June 2021.

The Portuguese wrote in The Sun: “And while it’s very dangerous to compare players — especially when you compare them with top, top performers — I do think Belllingham has something of Frank Lampard about him.

“Lampard shoots ten times, he scores nine goals, he always hits the target. But this kid is also capable of scoring from outside the box.

“He defends well as a midfield player but then he has the potential to be offensive.

“I like him very much. He is a box-to-box player, that old-school profile.

“I love everything about Bellingham. I can’t believe his age, only 17. The way he plays, the way he brings himself into the game, shows so much maturity.”

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