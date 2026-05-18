Stunning Kylian Mbappe decision reached as triple Real Madrid exit confirmed

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed three senior Real Madrid stars will leave at the end of the season, and two reports have shared a shocking update on Kylian Mbappe and his future in Spain.

Jose Mourinho is the manager Florentino Perez has entrusted with putting Real Madrid back at the summit of European football. On Monday morning, Mourinho’s return to the Bernabeu for a second spell was given Fabrizio Romano’s signature ‘here we go’ confirmation.

The Portuguese, 63, has agreed an initial two-year deal and the hope within Real Madrid is the ‘special one’ has the charisma, personality and gravitas to wrestle the giant egos in the dressing room under control.

However, according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Mourinho will have to embark on that formidable task without the aid of a trio of senior stars in the dressing room.

When reporting on his YouTube channel, the trusted reporter confirmed all three of Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Dani Ceballos are leaving at season’s end.

Carvajal is Real’s captain and his departure via free agency has also been confirmed on Real Madrid’s official website.

Alaba too is leaving on a free, while Ceballos will be sold given he’s got a year remaining on his current deal.

On the subject of where Ceballos he might go, Romano named three clubs as potential landing spots – Marseille, Real Betis and Ajax.

Kylian Mbappe transfer decision reached

There’s developments on the future of French megastar, Kylian Mbappe, too.

The 27-year-old’s arrival in the Spanish capital was supposed to yield an unprecedented era of dominance at Real Madrid, which is saying something given the standards that club have set during their history.

However, despite Mbappe scoring 85 goals in two years, Real Madrid have been dominated by Barcelona on the domestic scene, with Hansi Flick’s side recently wrapping up their second LaLiga title in a row.

Even more frustrating for Real Madrid is their regression in the Champions League, which in truth, is the only competition they really care about winning.

Los Blancos had won two of the previous three Champions Leagues prior to Mbappe’s arrival from PSG. Since signing, Real haven’t made it past the quarter-finals and PSG won the lot last year and have advanced all the way to the final again this year.

All is not well with Mbappe in Madrid, with curiously-timed social media posts, explosive interviews, training walk-outs, tragic effort out of possession, a petition to get him out surpassing 73 million signatures, and repeated jeers from the Bernabeu crowd throwing his future into doubt.

Mbappe leaving Real Madrid while scoring for fun and in his prime would ordinarily be unthinkable.

However, reports from both AS and L’Equipe have now claimed Mbappe is no longer viewed as untouchable by Real Madrid’s hierarchy.

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AS claimed Mbappe could be booted out if his disruptive behaviour continues, just like club legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos were before him.

L’Equipe claimed senior executives at Real are now questioning Mbappe’s signing and harbour serious doubts as to whether he and Vinicius Jr can actually play together.

Of course, Real will still win more than they lose when the two forwards are in the same line-up. But at Real Madrid, second place is first loser and if they’re not winning Champions Leagues, they’re not happy.

As it stands, Real look a million miles off winning Europe’s top competition, with the collective lack of effort from Mbappe and Vinicius when Real are out of possession causing all manner of problems for their overwhelmed teammates.

Naturally, any such move for Mbappe would have to come at a truly eye-watering cost. Real Madrid aren’t going to boot arguably the world’s best player out for £50m, or £100m, or even £150m, for that matter.

Any exit would likely require a new world record, with the current mantle still held by Neymar and his €222m / £198m switch from Barcelona to PSG in 2017.

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