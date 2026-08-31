A Manchester United striker transfer has fallen through after the player rejected the move, though Fabrizio Romano has confirmed an alternative deal has quickly taken its place and it’s ‘here we go’ confirmed.

From a signings perspective, there’s two areas Man Utd are looking to make a move in the final two days of the summer transfer window.

Left-back is one, and striker is the other, though the latter hinges entirely on finding a buyer for Joshua Zirkzee.

The Dutchman is ready to leave Man Utd in order to play regularly. The Red Devils are willing to cash in, and if they do, they’ll sign an experienced option – ideally one with Premier League experience – to provide cover for Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

Until recently, it had appeared Zirkzee was heading back to Serie A by way of Fiorentina.

They’d offered €5m to loan Zirkzee for the full season, and also suggested an option to buy worth €30m.

But according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Zirkzee has rejected the chance to join Fiorentina. Instead, he could now join Juventus who continue to explore a move.

Joshua Zirkzee rejects Fiorentina; €17m deal agreed instead

Late on Sunday night, Romano wrote on X: ‘Joshua Zirkzee has turned down a move to Fiorentina after €5m loan plus €30m buy option clause proposal sent to Manchester United on Wednesday.

‘Juventus have approached Man United tonight for Zirkzee as they did with Newcastle for [Nick] Woltemade, in case Jonathan David leaves.’

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Fiorentina have wasted no time lining up a replacement, with the Italian side quickly agreeing a permanent deal for Everton’s Beto.

Beto had been given the green light to leave the Toffees ahead of the likely return of Richarlison to the club from Tottenham.

Romano stated: ‘Fiorentina have reached verbal agreement with Everton to sign Beto, here we go! Deal in place with medical booked on Monday, as @SkySport reported. Beto said yes to Fiorentina.’

The trusted reporter then shed further light on Beto’s move, concluding: ‘Beto will travel to Florence on Monday morning for medical tests and contract signing.

‘Green light from Everton to the move at €17m fee on permanent deal.

‘#EFC approved the sale and will get new striker before the deadline.’