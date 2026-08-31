Tottenham exodus continues as Romano delivers trio of ‘here we go’ transfer updates

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi took over at Tottenham towards the end of last season

Tottenham Hotspur’s complete revamping of Roberto De Zerbi’s first-team squad continues at pace, with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealing that three more players are heading for the exit door.

Having spent more than £300million on new additions to their squad, Spurs are also looking to part company with players who are not in De Zerbi’s plans for this season or in the future as a whole.

Romano has already confirmed that Pape Sarr is on his way to Juventus in a loan deal with an obligation to buy, in what has been a real summer of transition at Tottenham.

Indeed, Alejo Veliz (£7.76m, EC Bahia), Alfie Devine (£4.5m, Preston), Radu Dragusin (loan, Fiorentina), Luka Vuskovic (£46m, Brighton), Tynan Thompson (£8m, Manchester United), Will Lankshear (£10m, Middlesbrough), Manor Solomon (£5m, West Ham), Min-hyeok Yang (loan, Westerlo), Cristian Romero (£34.2m, Atletico Madrid), Ashley Phillips (£7m, Middlesbrough), Djed Spence (£25.6m, Inter) and Guglielmo Vicario (loan, Juventus) have all left over the summer.

Striker Richarlison is also closing in on a return to Everton, with Toffees forward Iliman Ndiaye on his way to Spurs in a separate deal. However, the two transfers are still linked, with Richarlison currently holding up those moves, as he deliberates moving back to Merseyside.

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Tottenham made their move for Ndiaye after top winger target Cody Gakpo decided he favoured a switch to Manchester City instead.

Romano reveals three more Tottenham exits

The trio are all names expected to be on the move before the window closes, in the shape of Kevin Danso, Mikey Moore and Souza.

Indeed, De Zerbi revealed after Saturday’s los to Newcastle that Austrian centre-back Danso wanted out after the summer captures of Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi.

And Romano wrote on X: “Kevin Danso can also leave Tottenham in the next 24h.

“Sunderland are pushing to sign him with player keen and #THFC are looking for a replacement.”

In terms of Moore, who performed well in pre-season and spent last season on loan at Rangers, he added: “FC Köln have closed the agreement with Tottenham to sign Mikey Moore, here we go!

“Deal in place on straight loan and green light to travel from #THFC. No buy option clause, back to Spurs in June 2027.”

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As for young defender Souza, he has found himself behind Andy Robertson and Destiny Udogie in the left-back pecking order, with Romano also tweeting: “FC Porto agree deal to sign Souza from Tottenham, here we go!

“Loan move until June 2027, Souza will be in Oporto today with authorization to travel from #THFC.

“Salary to be covered by Porto then Souza returns to Spurs in June next year. Deal done – follows @ojogo.”