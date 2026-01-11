Tottenham have ‘rejected an offer’ for a defender from a European club where he is said to be a ‘prime target,’ according to a Sky Sports report.

Spurs have struggled massively in recent games. In their last seven, they have won just once, and during that run the north London club has conceded 11 goals.

Those games have largely involved favoured centre-back partnership Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, who would expect to keep sides at bay better than they are doing currently.

Tottenham haven’t been blessed with a wealth of defensive options this season, as they clearly don’t yet feel Kota Takai is ready, while Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies have both been injured for lengthy periods.

Davies returned in mid-November, while Dragusin came back into contention after a nearly a year out, in late December.

The Romanian defender played five minutes on his return, and has not played a minute in any of the games since, being left on the bench in three league games and the FA Cup third round.

While that might suggest he’s not required at the club, Tottenham have proved that is not the case.

Sky Sports have reported that Dragusin is a ‘prime target’ for Serie A club Roma, but Spurs have rejected a loan offer from them for their centre-back.

Tottenham are seemingly unwilling to part with Dragusin this in January, though their former scout, Bryan King, feels a summer exit could come to fruition, with Luka Vuskovic potentially returning after impressing on loan at Hamburg.

King said: “He’d [Vuskovic] sooner be playing for Tottenham than Hamburg, believe me.

“If he’s a fan favourite there, he won’t want to disappoint them.

“He’ll be getting positive vibes from the staff at Spurs because he’s doing a fine job in Germany. He’s got to be looked at as a potential first-team player for Tottenham.

“You’d want him back at your club if he’s progressing how he’s expected to progress. He will be a very big asset to bring back and use next season.

“The one thing they’ve got to be looking at is letting go of Dragusin. They’ll be bringing Vuskovic back out, and then they can sell Dragusin.”

