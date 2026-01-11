When Thomas Frank might be given the boot revealed

A Tottenham journalist how long he feels Thomas Frank has left at the club as they are “dysfunctional” and his “lifeline is getting shorter and shorter.”

Spurs have won one of their last seven games in all competitions. During that run, they’ve also lost to both Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth in the league, and were put out the FA Cup by Aston Villa.

Pressure has been mounting on manager Frank amid a poor run, with Tottenham 14th in the Premier League and their chances of silverware elsewhere diminishing, with only the Champions League remaining, though they’re not close to being one of the frontrunners there.

The defeat to Villa was not great for Frank, as Tottenham journalist Martin Lipton told The Sun the first half “probably was” the worst half of football under the Dane at Spurs.

He referred to the game as “another miserable experience” and detailed his thinking that Frank has little time left at the club.

Lipton said: “Thomas Frank’s lifeline at Tottenham is getting shorter and shorter. You can’t see it lasting too much longer.

“This is a club that feels dysfunctional, feels lost. It doesn’t look as though the Dane will be sacked this week, but in truth, it looks and feels like nothing more than a matter of time.”

The feeling was that the first-half performance might have killed Frank, before his side at least recovered in the second.

In any case, with pressure mounting, that’s not going to stop unless Tottenham go on a good run of results.

But a recent report, brought by insider Pete O’Rourke, suggested Spurs are prepared to give the Dane time.

He said: “Pressure is building on Thomas Frank, there’s no getting away from that. You’ve got unrest from the fans as well, they were chanting ‘boring, boring Tottenham’ in that goalless draw against Brentford last week.

“The players were booed off against Sunderland, then after the final whistle at Bournemouth you had players exchanging words with the travelling fans as well.

“Look, all is not well there at Tottenham, there’s no getting away from that, but I don’t think Spurs are looking openly to make a decision on the manager.

“They want to give him time, they want to see if he can turn things around.”

