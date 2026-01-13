Tottenham rival Liverpool with ‘big offer’ for second January signing as Spurs have one key advantage

Tottenham are set to make an offer to rival Liverpool for the signing of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, according to reports.

The north London outfit are not having a great season with Thomas Frank’s men currently 14th in the Premier League after 21 matches.

There are rumours that Frank is now coming under pressure to turn their form around with the Tottenham board ‘split’ over ending the Dane’s time at the club.

Spurs have already committed to bringing in new players in January with Conor Gallagher to have a medical on Tuesday ahead of a transfer from Atletico Madrid.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed earlier on Tuesday that Gallagher is set to sign a long-term deal in north London.

Ornstein wrote: ‘Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid to sign midfielder Conor Gallagher. Atletico have accepted Spurs’s offer of €40million (£34.7m) — and the midfielder is expected to travel to England on Tuesday to undergo a medical and finalise details of a long-term contract. Aston Villa also held a strong interest in Gallagher, however no agreements were reached amid their desire to maintain financial discipline.’

And now they could be chasing their second signing of the summer with journalist Alan Nixon claiming that Tottenham are preparing a ‘big offer’ for RB Leipzig winger Diomande.

It is claimed that Diomande could be available for £40m this month despite other rumours that the Bundesliga side could demand as much as £87m.

Liverpool, who have also been credited with interest in the Ivory Coast international, see him as a target for the summer and beyond, giving Tottenham an edge if they want to do a deal in January.

The Athletic‘s Jack Pitt-Brooke has outlined what positions and players Tottenham are looking at, he said: ‘Central midfield would have been a priority at the start of the window, but the news of Bentancur’s hamstring injury — which will likely need surgery — made it even more of a need. Joao Palhinha and Archie Gray would be the first-choice pairing otherwise, with Lucas Bergvall currently also missing and Pape Matar Sarr still away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

‘Gallagher fills that gap, bringing in many of the football qualities Spurs need right now but also some of the mental qualities and experience.

‘Beyond that, the degree to which they require another striker will largely depend on Dominic Solanke’s continuing return from injury and how long Richarlison is out for after he went down against Villa.’