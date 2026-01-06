Man Utd have made their opening offer to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new signings in the summer transfer window as INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe looked to back Ruben Amorim, before sacking him on Monday.

Since then, Man Utd have shown similar inconsistency in results with just eight wins from 20 Premier League matches this season.

Thanks to four points separating sixth and 14th position in the league, Man Utd are somehow sixth and just three points off fourth-placed Liverpool after the Red Devils’ draw against Leeds on Sunday.

However, the Red Devils could do with improvements in a number of positions over the January transfer window with Romano insisting last week that RB Leipzig’s Diomande is on their list of targets.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Leipzig don’t want to sell the player in January. Leipzig will do their best to keep the player in January. So eventually it could be a move for the summer, or in order to make it happen in January, they need to convince Leipzig. And it’s never easy with Red Bull Group.

“Many clubs are following him. Man Utd are following Diomande, are really interested in Diomande for the future. Tottenham are doing the same. PSG are also following Diomande. And I’m told that more Premier League clubs are also tracking the situation.

“Similar to Smit, it’s going to take a big amount of money. I don’t think €60m or €70m is going to be enough to convince Leipzig. The pricing is going to be higher. But for sure, Diomande and Smit, two names that are already now driving clubs crazy for the summer transfer window.”

And now Africa Foot has claimed that Man Utd have ‘made an offer’ of €90m for Leipzig’s Diomande after Man City beat them to Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

The Red Devils ‘are well on their way to finalising the deal’ as the report adds: ‘According to sources close to the Ivory Coast international (7 caps, 2 goals), Manchester United’s board has offered RB Leipzig €90 million to sign the young Elephant. A meeting took place this week between the clubs’ directors to discuss the matter. RB Leipzig has also given Manchester United permission to discuss contract details with the player’s representatives.

‘According to the latest information from Yan Diomande’s entourage, Manchester United are offering the 20-year-old striker a five-year contract, with an option for a fourth year. The Red Devils’ proposed salary is reportedly €3.5 million per year. The final details are expected to be settled before the end of Ivory Coast’s run in the Africa Cup of Nations, in which Diomande is participating.’

