‘No comment’ – Slot sack potential saw Man City ‘take advantage’ of Liverpool doubt to sign Guehi

Man City have ‘taken advantage’ of the doubt surrounding Arne Slot’s future at Liverpool to sign Marc Guehi, according to reports.

Guehi was set to sign for the Reds at the end of the summer transfer window before Crystal Palace pulled out of a deal last minute with the centre-back in the middle of completing his medical.

Liverpool, as well as Arsenal, were keen on resurrecting their interest in Guehi in the summer as they eyed a free transfer – but Man City have now sealed a deal in January.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier on Friday that their offer had been ‘accepted’ by Crystal Palace and that Guehi to Man City is ‘here we go’ done.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Marc Guehi to Manchester City, HERE WE GO! Official proposal accepted by Crystal Palace right now — understand fee will be around £20m. Guehi has ACCEPTED move to #MCFC. Exclusive story, now confirmed.’

Another journalist, Ben Jacobs, added more detail later with the former CBS Sports reporter insisting that the total package will be worth around £30m.

READ: Big Weekend: Man United v Man City, Wolves, Watkins, Dyche, Real Madrid

Jacobs said on X: ‘More on Marc Guehi’s imminent move to Manchester City. Agreement in principle in place worth £20m plus add-ons. Total package approaching £30m. Palace also retain a sell-on.

‘Palace had asked for £35m, but deal with bonuses not far off that number, and the decision was taken to sell now rather than lose Guehi on a free transfer. Guehi has already verbally agreed terms on a 5.5-year contract. He will become a top ten earner at Manchester City. Guehi will not play for Palace against Sunderland.’

It is believed that Liverpool still had a good chance of signing Guehi – but a reliable account on X insisted they couldn’t guarantee Slot’s future when the Crystal Palace defender asked if the Dutchman would still be in charge next season.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Marc Guehi asked @LFC if Arne Slot would be the manager next season. “No comment” @ManCity have taken advantage of the situation at Liverpool. Twice with Marc Guehi & Antoine Semenyo.’

The Liverpool Echo have revealed that the Reds resisted a late attempt to try and ‘gazump’ Man City for Guehi as they don’t see it as the same ‘market opportunity’ that they did in September.

The report claims: ‘The ECHO understands Liverpool do not regard signing Guehi this month as a market opportunity compared to last September and this coming summer, and are thus unlikely to change their stance over resisting a late effort to gazump City.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE FROM F365…

* Arne Slot coy on Salah talks; reveals return date as Liverpool hero ‘not very good’ for Egypt at AFCON

* Liverpool warned they could ‘destroy’ season in January but Pearce gives transfer hope

* Newcastle star ‘could be tempted’ by record-breaking Liverpool ‘offer’ after Romano transfer update

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who also revealed he will be leaving Selhurst Park at the end of the season, confirmed that Guehi is on his way out.

Glasner told reporters in his press conference on Friday: “Latest understanding, the deal with Marc is in the final stages. We can’t confirm, but it is not done. The result is Marc doesn’t play tomorrow for us.

“When the players want to move on a deal will happen. It looks like it has happened now.

“Everyone wanted Marc [Guehi] to stay forever. I talked to him, of course, it stays between us. Marc has shown it in the summer transfer window, shown it the whole autumn that he was 100% committed to the team and to Crystal Palace.

“I wish him all the best for the rest of his career. He is still at the beginning of his great career. He is a fantastic guy.”