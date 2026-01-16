Romano confirms Man City ‘big approach’ for Guehi as ‘deal now closer’ for Liverpool target

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Marc Guehi is now edging closer to a move to Man City in January after Liverpool failed to sign him in the summer.

The Reds were on the verge of signing Guehi from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window before the Eagles pulled out of a deal while the England international was in the middle of his medical.

Liverpool still hold an interest in Guehi but it had seemed more likely that the Crystal Palace centre-back would leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Romano revealed earlier this week that Liverpool are “really pushing” to sign Guehi, while Arsenal have also been “calling” but Man City have been the side looking to do a deal now, and not in the summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I can tell you: The real intention of the player has always been to move in the summer on a free transfer.

“Liverpool are really pushing. Arsenal are calling because Arteta is a big fan. With these two clubs insisting, Bayern also having some meetings for Guehi, but Upamecano is expected to sign a new contract.

“Then Manchester City have been clear; they will try, they want to make an important proposal, and they want to go strong for Marc Guehi in this January window.

“So, Man City will try also next week. If the player accepts, Manchester City are prepared to make an agreement with Crystal Palace – they don’t see any problems with that.

“But, it’s on the player, and his plan has always been to move in the summer on a free.”

And now Romano has revealed on Friday morning that Man City are advancing on Guehi with a “big approach” made in the last 12 hours.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City advance on Marc Guehi deal as big approach has been made in the last 12h. Manchester City presented important proposal to Guehi in terms of contract, eventually ready to proceed also with Crystal Palace. Deal now closer with #MCFC.’

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner said of Guehi last week: “Everybody wants that he plays for Crystal Palace, signs a new contract and stays here for ever.

“On the other side, there’s the situation that the contract ends in the summer, and if somebody is coming, there will be a moment when the club says: ‘Now the financial issue is more important than the sport issue.’ We have to do it and try to get the best. That’s why I’m always saying: ‘I don’t know.’ Because this is different.”

Glasner added: “There will be a threshold where the club has to say [sell] … If the player says: ‘I want to leave’ and the money is above the threshold, it will happen. I’m not so naïve not to know that if a massive offer comes from City and Marc wants to do it, it will happen.”