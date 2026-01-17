Keane reveals stance on shock return to ‘help’ Man Utd ‘circus act’ as he explains issue with Evans

Man Utd legend Roy Keane insists that it would “probably be no” if the Red Devils asked him to help before they appoint a new permanent manager in the summer.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim last week with Darren Fletcher taking over for matches against Burnley and Brighton.

Man Utd then announced Michael Carrick as the interim manager until the end of the season earlier this week with the former midfielder’s first match against Man City in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Keane, clearly unhappy at the way Man Utd are currently being run, hit out at the club’s hierarchy and called it “a bit of a circus act at the moment”.

Speaking ahead of the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford, Keane said on Sky Sports: “It’s a great opportunity for Carrick. But of course I’m concerned, but I said that about the previous manager.

“It just seems a bit of a circus act at the moment. But if they start well and get momentum I still think there’s a great chance for the team to get in the Champions League, which has got to be the aim.”

When asked, if given the opportunity, whether he would form part of Carrick’s coaching team, Keane replied: “Would I come and help Man Utd? No, it’d probably be no.

“I wouldn’t want to work with people above me who are dictating who your staff are, telling you what players to bring in.

“There’s chaos going on in the background. I’m not saying the previous manager hasn’t helped himself but I guarantee he’d come out one day and say there were decisions made that he wasn’t happy with.

“Most managers go down that road and I get it, he was stubborn and his results weren’t great. There’s no reason why these four new staff members, as much as I’m concerned about them, can’t get some momentum going, they can do.”

Jonny Evans came back to help Fletcher as caretaker manager just 30 days after departing Man Utd as loans manager, something which doesn’t sit right with Keane.

Keane continued: “Jonny Evans rocks up, they’ve signed him twice. It’s not an issue with Jonny Evans, it’s an issue with the club and the decision-making, who they’re bringing in.

“Jonny Evans left Man United four or five weeks ago. He left as a summer player and started as a loans manager. He wasn’t there ten years doing it. A few months.

“My issue with Jonny is he’s got no coaching. It’s not as if he worked in the academy for a few years.

“He comes in with Darren Fletcher and he has very little experience but he’s worked at academy level. Jonny gets a phone call saying: ‘Do you want to come back?’

“And I bet Jonny’s thinking, ‘As a kit manager or working with the Under-12s?’ No, no, you’re working with the first team with Darren. Okay, great opportunity.

“You have two games, doesn’t go too well. That’s probably the end of that. No, no. Another manager comes in, he wants you to stay on as well.”