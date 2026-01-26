Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has issued a fresh Premier League title verdict after Arsenal’s loss to the Red Devils on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal suffered a Premier League title blow at the weekend as Man Utd ended their 13-game unbeaten run in the league and it was their first home loss of the season.

The Gunners suffered this defeat after Manchester City and Aston Villa earned wins, so Mikel Arteta’s side are only four points clear of their two title rivals at the top of the Premier League.

Man Utd ran out deserving 3-2 winners at the Emirates, with goals from Bryan Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu and Matheus Cunha downing Arsenal, who were toothless in attack and looked devoid of ideas.

Now, Rooney has provided a fresh assessment of the title race, claiming Arsenal are currently the “slight favourites”.

“I thought second half Manchester United were excellent and deserved the win,” Rooney told BBC Sport.

“I thought Arsenal were a bit nervy and started the second half on the back foot really. I think United took advantage of that, looked dangerous, defended really well again and deserved to win in the end.

“It’s been great for Michael [Carrick], two wins out of two against Manchester City and Arsenal. I don’t think he would have dreamt of that start when he took over last week.

“I think you’ve seen a complete change in everything really since he’s been in. He will be delighted.

“I think Arsenal are still title favourites but it will be a concern for [Mikel] Arteta what’s happened in the last three games against Liverpool, [Nottingham] Forest and now Manchester United.

“But I still think they’re probably slight favourites.”

Despite beating Arsenal, Cunha has explained why he thinks the Gunners are currently the “best team in the world”.

“I think we showed character and power in the group,” Cunha said.

“We know what to expect, come here, I think it’s the best team in the world today, honestly.

“They play with Mikel [Arteta] so long, they know every single tactics, every single thing that he feels, so we know how hard it will to be to come here, but we are United and everything we do is to win the games.’

On Carrick, Cunha added: ‘He knows the feeling, he played here so many years.

“He knows the feeling for Manchester, he knows the feeling for United. He knows how the fans want to feel.

“He tried to show us every single moment, he tried to talk us to understand in moments and say ‘everyone is against us’, so I think we feel more together.”