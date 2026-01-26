Neville picks out four results that could cost Arsenal the title as ‘danger’ verdict is given

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has picked out the four results that will cost Arsenal if they fail to win the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners lost only their third match of the season on Sunday as Michael Carrick’s Man Utd beat them 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium to damage Arsenal’s title hopes.

Arsenal are still four points clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa, who occupy second and third place in the Premier League, but Mikel Arteta’s side have now not won in three league matches.

The Gunners have finished as runners-up in the last three seasons in the Premier League and Neville insists it would be “unthinkable” for Arsenal to throw away their lead this term.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “It feels unthinkable if Arsenal don’t win the Premier League. They’re on that journey to winning it and everyone is falling away. Man City have never been as weak, Liverpool have gone. But City are the danger.”

The Man Utd legend added: “I think Arsenal will win the league but the results against Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Manchester United are putting pressure on themselves.

“They’ve dropped points, winning just two of the last nine points. I think Arsenal will come through it but it’s right we’re questioning them. If they drop points at Leeds next week, further questions will be asked.”

Neville reckons the pressure could build on Arsenal, he continued: “Arsenal have enough to win the title but there will be pressure especially if Man City win their next game. Until they win the league there will be questions over their mentality because they have fallen at the final hurdle before.”

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira thinks many people will now be questioning the mental strength of the Gunners team after losing to Man Utd.

Vieira told Sky Sports: “They are still four points clear, but there are still questions about the mental strength of the team.

“It’s not just that they lost the game, it’s the way they lost the game. (Bukayo) Saka and (Leandro) Trossard didn’t produce enough to worry United.

“They need a leader to lift the spirit of the team. They need to understand when they are on the pitch they have to play with more energy and more risks. They have the quality.

“They didn’t play with the freedom to express themselves.”