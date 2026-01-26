Manchester United star Amad Diallo mocked Arsenal after Michael Carrick’s side ended the Premier League leaders’ unbeaten record at the Emirates.

Before Sunday’s match between Arsenal and Man Utd, Mikel Arteta’s side had not lost a single home game in all competitions this season.

However, Man Utd handed the Gunners their first defeat on home turf my battling back from behind to win 3-2 at the Emirates.

It was another superb performance from the Red Devils after their statement win against Manchester City last week, while Arsenal were incredibly poor and deserved to lose.

Arsenal were toothless in attack and only looked dangerous from set pieces, which led to Diallo mocking the Gunners in a back-and-forth with one of their supporters on social media.

After the match, Diallo told the supporter to ‘be humble’, while their ‘only hope is corner’ against Man Utd.

With this result and performance, Carrick is doing his chances of being named as Man Utd’s next permanent manager no harm, but he is insistent that he is not going to get carried away as they look to qualify for the Champions League.

“It’s only been 10 days, so it was never going to be perfect,” Carrick said.

“We couldn’t expect to come here and suddenly dominate the whole game and the ball. We’re just starting off, really. It’s a great starting point, but we need to put more layers on top, and we’ll try to do that in the coming weeks.

“I give a lot of credit to the staff and the players for how much they’ve invested and how much they’ve bought into it.

“It’s alright trying to help them and say certain things, but they’ve got to live it – and you’ve seen that with the boys coming off the bench and making a difference.

“It’s a real collective feeling. It’s great when it comes together and everyone’s in it, and we can celebrate with the fans at the end. That’s important and it’s a big moment.”

He added: “Like I said from day one, I’m here to do a job and make the team as good as we can be.

“To have that connection in two ways [as a fan and head coach] is special. We won’t get carried away with two massive results – it’s always about what’s next, keeping our feet on the ground and doing the right things this week.

“I’m enjoying it. It’s a fantastic position to be in. What happens next, I’m not going to answer every week. At the moment I’m really enjoying it, and I’ll continue to do what I can.”