Carrick reveals what Solskjaer said after missing out on Man Utd job; ‘boring’ Amorim sessions revealed

Michael Carrick has revealed that he’s spoken to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since beating the Norwegian to the Man Utd interim head coach role.

The Red Devils chose to sack Ruben Amorim earlier this month after a poor 14 months in charge at Old Trafford with Man Utd struggling to improve under his guidance.

Darren Fletcher took their next two matches against Burnley and Brighton before Man Utd appointed Carrick as the interim boss until the end of the season.

Carrick beat Solskjaer to the position with both candidates talking to the club and the Norwegian had seemed favourite early on in the race.

And Carrick – who won his first match in charge against arch-rivals Man City in the Manchester Derby – has revealed that Solskjaer has been fully supportive since losing out to the new Man Utd interim boss.

Carrick said: “Yeah, I’ve spoken to him. I’m close (to Solskjaer). We’ve been through a lot together, so he’s been fully supportive, as you’d expect.

“He’s some man and I respect him an awful lot. He wished me all the best and he was happy that we got the right result.

“I think friendships, you have conversations. I’ve got a lot of friends in places that I can kind of pick on if I need to be.

“I’m not one that bothers a lot of people, to be honest. But he’s certainly there if ever I need him.”

The main area that Man Utd are looking to improve over the next couple of transfer windows is midfielder after spending almost £200m on three new attackers in the summer.

When asked if he would discuss midfield targets with the Man Utd board, Carrick added: “I’m certainly in this position to do that.

“Making decisions for the club moving forward, whatever that may be, I’m fully committed to that.

“Naturally, as a midfielder, there’s a big tendency towards that anyway.

“But taking that away from it and now being where I am in the position I am, certainly would be part of those conversations moving forward.

“Because it’s important that we get the next steps right in terms of moving forward as a team and there’s a squad and putting the right things in place.

“I’ll be part of that in the right way.”

Carrick has already improved the training ground atmosphere with The Sun claiming that the Man Utd squad are enjoying his sessions more than the “boring” ones under Amorim.

A source told The Sun: “Amorim’s sessions were gruelling but boring.

“He would focus so much on tactical detail and the players would be out on the training pitch for a long time, but sometimes without intensity.

“The information they had to take onboard could leave them feeling mentally drained.

“Under Carrick it’s been very different. Shorter, sharper sessions which the players are enjoying more.

“They think the performance against City was a direct result of Carrick’s approach.”