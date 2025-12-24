Man Utd legend Ryan Giggs claims £19m Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signing is now irreplaceable

Man Utd legend Ryan Giggs insists that the Red Devils are likely to suffer over the next month without Ivory Coast international Amad Diallo.

Diallo was signed while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was still at Old Trafford with Man Utd paying Atalanta an initial £19m, which could reach £37m if all add-ons are triggered, to bring him to Old Trafford in 2021.

In order to get used to playing in the UK, Diallo went on loan to Scottish side Rangers in 2022 before joining Sunderland, who were in the Championship at the time, on a season-long loan.

Diallo has now played 59 times across the last two seasons and has become one of the first names on the teamsheet under Ruben Amorim this season.

The Man Utd wing-back has two goals and two assists in the Premier League so far this campaign and now Giggs reckons the Ivorian is hard to replace.

Talking about the current issues at Man Utd with injury and AFCON absences, Giggs told BetSelect: “With Mazraoui, we’ve probably got cover as long as De Ligt and Maguire come back. Martinez has come back to bolster that defence, which is good timing.

“Sesko is now back, which helps. But it’s definitely going to be a blow because Mbeumo has probably been the best player so far this season and looks like a real threat.

“Plays every game, has power, scores goals, and Amad can make things happen. So yeah, it’s going to be tough. But with Sesko coming back, Cunha could drop back into where Mbeumo was playing.

“Amad will be difficult to replace, and I don’t know how we’re going to do it, whether we are going to change shape. I’m not too sure. But those two lads [Mbeumo and Amad] are definitely going to be missed.

“And I think United fans are just hoping that their countries don’t go through the group stage, and we don’t miss them for too long.

“The plus side is that Mason Mount has come back into the team. And that’s a massive plus. You never know how good a player is until they’re playing regularly.

“And now we’re starting to see the Mason Mount that we saw at Chelsea for a number of years. He’s a good, clever player.

“All the coaches like him. When you’re a manager, you want players you can trust, and he looks like someone you can really trust.”