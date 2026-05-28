Man City winger Savinho has decided that he wants to move to Tottenham in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Spurs survived relegation on the final day of the season by beating Everton 1-0 as they finished two points clear of West Ham, who will be playing Championship football next term.

And now De Zerbi and the Tottenham hierarchy can plan for next season knowing they will be playing their football in the top flight.

One position they really want to improve is in wide areas with Man City winger Savinho, who has been linked in past windows, once again picked out as a top target.

It has already been revealed that Man City are open to selling Savinho in the summer after the Brazil struggling to feature in the starting XI regularly under Pep Guardiola, who is leaving.

And Football Insider are claiming that Savinho is ‘keen on the idea of a move’ to Tottenham in the summer with sources indicating ‘that the chance to work under Roberto De Zerbi strongly appeals to the player’.

READ: Tottenham to break transfer record after Man City say yes

After being linked heavily with a move to Tottenham in previous windows, the Man City winger ‘is now prepared to try to get a deal over the line at his end’.

It is understood that Man City have lost a ‘crucial block’ on the deal with the report adding: ‘Guardiola’s decision to step away could also have a significant impact on Savinho’s future, given that he was one of the driving factors behind City fending off Tottenham’s advances for the wideman last summer.’

This season at Tottenham was unacceptable – Venkatesham

Tottenham CEO Vinai Venkatesham has called out an “unacceptable” season from the club as he reflected on the past 12 months in north London.

Venkatesham told Spurs’ website: “Well, I think to start with, I just wanted to just be obviously completely clear that the season has been completely unacceptable. The men’s first team should never, ever be involved in a relegation battle. It is just so far beneath the standards that this football club has. And I know for our supporters, it has been impossibly difficult. It has been exhausting. It has been painful. It’s just been embarrassing.

“It’s just not where this club can ever, ever be again. So I just wanted to say thank you, first of all, for our supporters for sticking with the team all the way through to the end of the season. It has been critically important, but home and away, the team have really felt that support and felt it really genuinely.

READ: Tottenham: Roberto De Zerbi eyes ‘triple raid on Brighton’ as seven summer targets named

“I know the club has grown really significantly over the last decade, but I need to say it as I saw it. I think it’s fair to say that the club was in a much worse state when you’re able to look at it from the inside than I thought when I looked at it from the outside. So it was going to be a much bigger challenge than I thought it would be.

“None of this is meant to be a criticism, by the way, of anyone or anything. I want to be clear on that. Some areas of strength on the commercial side, the stadium operations, very important because they drive the revenue to invest in the team, and in today’s world of football, importantly, the financial fair play headroom.

“But on the football side, a big gap between where we were and where we should be, and what has happened in football over the last five years is there’s been an unbelievable acceleration of quality across all Premier League clubs and football operations, big, small or medium and Tottenham has been left behind in far too many of those areas.

“So we have been doing a really, really big reset of the club from September to fix that, because this is not going to be fixed by a tweak here, a player here, a member of staff here, an investment here. It needs a fundamental rebaselining, a complete reset, which is going to take time to deliver.

“These challenges, the reason why we’re in this situation, have developed over many years and I wish I could just click my fingers in September and go from where we were to where we want to be. But it’s just not realistic.

“It’s going to take some time to get back to where we need to be. We are in the process of delivering this reset, and we need to complete this reset to get the club to where it wants to be. It might not be the answer that everybody wants. It might be that everybody wants and feels that we should have to fix all of this straight away, but it’s just not the reality of the situation.”

READ NEXT: Every Premier League club’s flop of the season features Salah and top Man Utd target