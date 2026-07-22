Manchester City are close to breaking yet another record by signing a midfielder wanted by Manchester United for the second time this summer.

Entering the current transfer window, Man Utd’s top target in central midfield was Elliot Anderson. However, when it became apparent Nottingham Forest would command well in excess of £100m, the Red Devils got cold feet.

Man City weren’t so shy, and didn’t hesitate to put an eye-watering £116m on the table with their second bid for the England international.

The move made Anderson the most expensive midfielder of all time, and the most expensive British player ever, though that latter record has since been surpassed by Morgan Rogers (£117m to Chelsea).

Man Utd would go on to sign Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans in what appear to be solid if not spectacular additions.

A third midfielder is wanted to round out the rebuild, and one player United have looked into signing is Lille and Morocco ace, Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The ultra-talented teen shone on the biggest stage at the World Cup, and numerous sources including Ben Jacobs and the Daily Mail confirmed he was a wanted man at Old Trafford.

However, the latest from our colleagues over on TEAMtalk points to Man City once again muscling Man Utd out of this picture.

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed Man City have made substantial progress on both the club-to-club and player sides of this deal.

Man City to beat Man Utd to Ayyoub Bouaddi transfer

He explained: ‘Discussions with both Lille and the player’s representatives have accelerated, leaving Manchester City increasingly confident they will land one of the most sought-after young talents in world football.’

Bailey went on to note Man Utd were among the cluster of clubs who sought to strike a deal for themselves, but all the signs now point to Bouaddi battling for starts with Anderson and Rodri at the Etihad next season.

He added: ‘City now believe they have won the race.

‘Lille have remained firm throughout negotiations, valuing Bouaddi at around €100m / £85m, and TEAMtalk understands City are now close to meeting those demands, with only minor details left to resolve before the move is agreed.

‘Should the deal go through at that figure, Bouaddi would become the most expensive teenage midfielder in football history, eclipsing the £53million Chelsea paid Southampton for Romeo Lavia in 2023.’

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Lille originally hoped a buying club would allow the French side to loan Bouaddi back for the 2026/27 campaign.

However, Enzo Maresca’s desire to work with Bouaddi straight away is so strong that City plan to integrate the Moroccan from day one and there’ll be no loan.

Bailey concluded by noting City chiefs view Bouaddi and Anderson as their long-term pairing in central midfield.

Rodri obviously remains one of the world’s best right now, but his future is increasingly uncertain, with the Spaniard only contracted for one more season and on Real Madrid’s radar.

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