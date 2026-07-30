Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

According to reports, Marcus Rashford could yet join Tottenham Hotspur from Manchester United this summer if they offer £30m to sign him.

Rashford‘s future remains uncertain heading into the 2026/27 campaign after Barcelona opted against signing him permanently from Man Utd.

The forward surpassed expectations during last season’s loan stint at the Nou Camp, having contributed 14 goals and 14 assists for the La Liga champions. Despite this, Barcelona have opted to buy Anthony Gordon instead this summer.

Therefore, it has been widely reported in recent months that Rashford is expected to return to Man Utd for pre-season after his post-World Cup break, and they could keep him instead of bringing in a new left winger.

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It has also been reported that Man Utd boss Michael Carrick is happy to work with Rashford and vice-versa, but the club and player may still be leaning towards a transfer if the right opportunity arises.

Rashford’s huge wages are an issue for Man Utd, so they may prefer to get him off the books. While the player was intent on joining Barcelona permanently and could still prefer a move elsewhere.

Now, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook claims Man Utd are ‘still expected’ to try to offload Rashford this summer, while he is ‘keen to leave’.

But with a move to Barcelona seemingly off the table, Rashford may have to accept a move to a Premier League rival, though Crook cannot see him joining Arsenal.

“I’m just not sure Marcus Rashford is a Mikel Arteta-type player,” Crook said on talkSPORT.

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“If you look at what he’s done, and why Arsenal have been so successful in his tenure, he weeded out the sort of problematic characters from the dressing room, so I’m not sure that he would necessarily welcome Marcus Rashford with open arms.”

Marcus Rashford to Tottenham Hotspur?

Instead, Crook thinks Rashford could secure a ‘shock move’ to Tottenham because he can “see that deal happening”.

“I think if he goes anywhere in London, I’m keeping an eye on Tottenham,” Crook added.

“I could see that deal happening. Roberto De Zerbi believing that he can get the best out of Marcus Rashford.”

Crook continued: “When you say a cheap deal, I think probably an offer of £30million will be accepted by Manchester United, but you have to factor in he’s on £325,000 a week at Old Trafford, and doesn’t seem too willing to take a pay cut.”

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