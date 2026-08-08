According to reports, Arsenal have turned to a move for Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito after missing out on Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.

The Gunners have had success in this summer’s transfer window, with Bruno Guimaraes set to be their fourth signing after Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis.

But they have also missed out on several targets, having been outbid by Chelsea for Morgan Rogers, while they have fallen short to Real Madrid in the race for Vinicius Junior.

For a while, the statement signing of Vinicius Junior looked on the cards, but they have missed out after Real Madrid submitted a new contract offer to retain the world-class winger beyond next summer.

Now, Arsenal are back to the drawing board and are linked with several alternatives, with journalist Ben Jacobs claiming they are eyeing Julian Alvarez, Bradley Barcola and Iliman Ndiaye.

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Jacobs explained: “Arsenal are now still going to add some form of either left-sided or versatile attacker.

“Not all the profiles are identical to Vinicius Junior, but Julian Alvarez is one possibility if Atleti decide to sell.

“We know they’d prefer to keep. Barcelona would love Julian Alvarez as well but Atleti may prefer, if they realise the player wants to leave, to sell outside of La Liga. So he’s a dream target.”

Jacobs continued: “Iliman Ndiaye has been discussed as well and there’ll be other options too. Some will say Bradley Barcola.”

Arsenal plot hijack to sign Pio Esposito

Arsenal also have other options, with The Times reporting that they are ‘considering’ long-term target Kenan Yildiz.

The Sun, meanwhile, are reporting that they are ‘monitoring’ Inter Milan striker Esposito and are ‘leading’ Manchester United in the race to sign him.

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It is noted that Inter Milan feel Esposito is ‘untouchable’, but they have set a price for his sale and he is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League.

The report adds:

‘But SunSport can exclusively reveal the Italian giants have privately set a price tag of around £73m through intermediaries. Esposito is currently keeping his head down and refuses to throw his toys out of the pram or force a dramatic exit from San Siro. ‘However, sources close to the player reveal he is deeply seduced by the pull of the Premier League and remains wide open to a dream move to England if either titan makes a move.’

Caught Offside, too, are reporting that the Gunners are making a move for Esposito, though he has an ‘agreement’ over a new Inter Milan contract until 2031 and he is ‘highly likely’ to stay.

The report claims: ‘Arsenal and Manchester United are understood to have made late checks on Pio Esposito, who has verbally agreed a new contract with Inter Milan.

‘The talented young Italian forward has been on the radar of both Arsenal and Man Utd for some time, but it now looks highly likely that he’ll be staying at Inter.’

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