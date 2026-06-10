Arsenal ‘make contact’ for Serie A star after Berta is quoted £429m for Alvarez

Arsenal have made contact over a potential deal for Juventus star Kenan Yildiz as they look for a new winger this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners were crowned Premier League champions last month, while they were a penalty shoot-out away from winning the Champions League.

Arsenal lost 4-3 on penalties in the Champions League final, with their run to the showpiece event earning them millions in extra revenue, and will potentially boost their summer transfer budget.

Fabrizio Romano has already revealed that Arsenal are looking to sign three or four players, with a winger, a striker, a midfielder and a right-back all on the agenda.

Romano said at the end of May: “Arsenal are still very satisfied with what they did [in January], but in the summer they’re going to be busy.

“I think there could be three, four signings for Arsenal, also based on exits, but there will be movement up front. I already told you, winger is an absolute priority for Arsenal. A striker is a possibility, in midfield and at right-back.

READ: Liverpool sign ‘next Mane’ and Arsenal continue youth revolution for £1.73m in four pre-arranged transfers

“Arsenal have been searching for players since January already, that in January they didn’t find the right opportunity, and so they didn’t want to waste their money.”

Arsenal ‘ask’ about Yildiz signing

As Romano revealed, a new winger is an “absolute priority” for Arsenal and now TuttoSport (via Sport Witness) claims that the Gunners have ‘made contact’ to sign Juventus’ Yildiz.

Arsenal ‘have asked for information about signing the winger’ with speculation that Juventus could be forced to sell players after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

The report adds: ‘Juve are certain they will not sell the player. They will make the task difficult and would demand over €100m to let him go. Arsenal have been following him for quite a while and the newspaper confirm that they were keen before the renewal.’

READ: Arsenal named ‘only escape route’ for Alvarez as Romano issues update after Real Madrid offer

Real Madrid made an offer of £129m for Julian Alvarez earlier this week but Atletico Madrid pointed to his release clause.

A statement reads: “Real Madrid CF announces that, following today’s Board of Directors meeting, it has made an offer of €150 million (£129m) to Club Atletico de Madrid for the federative rights of the player Julian Alvarez.

“After studying and evaluating it, Atletico de Madrid has thanked the club for the offer, made within the framework of the good relations existing between both clubs, and has rejected it, referring to the player’s release clause.”

That release clause is believed to be worth €500m (£429m), meaning Real Madrid, Arsenal or anything other club pursuing Alvarez are likely to fail in their pursuit.

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