Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

There is a ‘chance’ that Marcus Rashford returns to Man Utd next season as the Red Devils get increasingly ‘desperate’ to find a solution, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave on loan to Aston Villa in the second half of last season after falling out with former Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim.

It became clear in the summer that the England international’s future was away from Old Trafford and Man Utd arranged a season-long loan to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have the option to sign Rashford for €30m in the summer but Barcelona are looking to renegotiate the deal as they struggle financially.

Fabrizio Romano brought an update on the current situation on Friday and admitted that Barcelona are now “exploring alternatives in the winger market”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There have been ongoing conversations between the clubs. Man Utd insist on a €30 million buy option clause. Otherwise, the player could return and the club would decide his future.

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“Barcelona are pushing because Rashford wants to stay. His relationship with the coach and team-mates is excellent. Barcelona are trying to restructure the deal, possibly extending the loan or changing the conditions.

“At the same time, they are exploring alternatives in the winger market. This is not only about young talents but also established names. Barcelona have two paths – keep Rashford if an agreement is reached, or move for other options in the market.”

There is a ‘chance’ Rashford stays at Man Utd

And now former Everton CEO Keith Wyness – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists that there is a “chance” that Rashford returns to Man Utd in the summer.

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Wyness told Football Insider: “From what I understand, he hasn’t exactly overwhelmed everybody at Barcelona.

“He’s done ok, but he hasn’t really been the outstanding superstar that he was once thought of. And for United, they’re desperate to find a solution because I think readjusting him in, while it’d be easier with Carrick, it still would be harder for him to come back now and be part of United.

“But, stranger things have happened, and with Michael Carrick, there’s a much better chance of that happening because they played together. So there’s a chance there of something going on, and it would make integration slightly easier, but still it’s a very difficult position for all parties involved.”

It is understood that Rashford’s wages will increase by 25 per cent next season in the likely event that Man Utd qualify for the Champions League.

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