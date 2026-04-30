Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Aston Villa are the latest Premier League club to show interest in Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford as Barcelona decide how to proceed this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave on a season-long loan deal to the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window after spending the previous six months on loan at the Villans.

Rashford has largely been successful during his spell at Barcelona with the England international contributing 13 goals and nine assists in 45 appearances this season.

However, there have been rumours that Barcelona are reluctant to pay the €30m buyout clause in Rashford’s deal and instead want to negotiate the fee down or convince Man Utd to agree to another loan next season.

The Red Devils are not currently prepared to entertain a lower valuation as they think the buyout clause is actually too low for Rashford’s ability,

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed on X on Tuesday: ‘Understand Barcelona are pushing for a second loan for Marcus #Rashford. Talks with Manchester United are ongoing.

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‘Barcelona currently do not want to trigger the €30m option to buy – ideally a second loan, otherwise they want to negotiate the fee down. #MUFC In any case, Rashford should stay. Approved by Hansi Flick. @SkySportDE.’

That has seen rumours in recent weeks that Tottenham could make a bid for Rashford if they guaranteed their survival in the Premier League.

The Daily Star goes one further by claiming that Barcelona are ‘yet to formally initiate discussions’ with Man Utd over a deal for Rashford.

And now a report in Mundo Deportivo insists that former club Aston Villa are one of the clubs taking an interest in Rashford after the news that Barcelona are looking to strike another loan deal.

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The report added: ‘Aston Villa is one of the clubs keeping a close eye on Rashford’s future, according to sources close to this newspaper. Unai Emery wants the player back for next season and is waiting to hear Manchester United’s position. They are considering a transfer. The English winger’s stance gives him the advantage over Barcelona. ‘

Scholes: Rashford should move back to Aston Villa

Paul Scholes claimed earlier this week that Rashford has no future at Man Utd and that he should make the move to Aston Villa, rather than stay at Barcelona.

Fellow ex-Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt began on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “I think it would be wrong for Marcus for it to happen.

“He’s made that break now, and that would be the toughest thing he had to do.

“I done it, leave the club you were brought up with, that’s the hardest thing, that initial break.

“He went to Villa had a great cameo role there, Barcelona he started off well, for some reason he’s not getting games now.

“I think he will go somewhere else, it’s just where and who can afford him.”

Scholes said: “At Barcelona he will only ever be back-up to Raphinha and Yamal.

“It’s down to the lad, does he want to go to a Villa, that type of club where he is going to play every week.”

Butt responded: “Marcus needs to play every week, he needs confidence, he needs an arm round him, then you have an unbelievable talent.

“When he’s a bit part player and he’s not playing every week and he’s not feeling loved, that’s when he loses his love of football.

“It’s sad because he’s got such unbelievable talent.”

Scholes concluded: “I think his time is done at United.”