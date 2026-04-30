Manchester United are among the teams now on ‘red alert’ after Newcastle midfielder, Sandro Tonali, made a ‘shock’ decision on his future.

Newcastle are willing to sell one or two of their best players this summer to fund a much-needed rebuild. Tonali is a player they’d rather keep, with a departure for Anthony Gordon much more to Newcastle’s liking.

Nevertheless, Tonali is perhaps the player Newcastle could generate the biggest fee for, and Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Juventus all hold genuine interest.

A move back to Italy by way of Juve has been touted by numerous sources and outlets over the past month. It was even claimed by some that Tonali’s preference if he does leave Newcastle is returning to his home country.

But according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Tonali does NOT want to return to Serie A any time soon.

Instead, and if he does leave St. James’ Park, he wants to remain in the Premier League, with this ‘shock’ decision now putting Man Utd on ‘red alert’ according to The Sun.

Sandro Tonali rejects Serie A return

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “Despite some reports in England and Italy mentioning that Sandro Tonali could favour a move to Serie A in the summer window, my understanding is that Tonali back to Serie A is something that could happen in the next years, maybe two, three, four, five years, I don’t know.

“But for this summer, 2026, it’s considered something absolutely impossible.

“Why impossible? Because Newcastle would ask for big money, and it’s very difficult for Italian clubs to pay €90m / €100m / €110m for a midfielder, that would be really complicated.

“Tonali is a special player, but for Italian clubs that would be almost impossible.

“And also my understanding is that Tonali would like to continue in the Premier League. Tonali is happy at the highest level possible in terms of league, and he would be happy to continue in the Premier League.

“There is interest from Manchester United and Manchester City. So for sure both clubs are following the situation, and for sure he’s going to be one of the names of the summer to follow.”

Man Utd concerned about high overall cost

On the three interested sides from the Premier League, Romano suggested that as of now, there isn’t one clear frontrunner for varying reasons.

On Man Utd, Romano stressed the high cost of doing business (transfer fee, agent’s fees, player salary) could deter the Red Devils.

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Man City, meanwhile, are prioritising a blockbuster move for Elliot Anderson. It’s possible City move for Tonali too, but signing both would set the club back roughly £200m and prevent additions in other departments of the squad.

Regarding Arsenal, Romano stressed the Gunners have “not activated” an operation to sign Tonali despite their admiration of the player.

As such, Tonali does look like he’ll still be playing in England after the summer window closes, but at which club is anyone’s guess right now.

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