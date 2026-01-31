Mason Greenwood ‘openly ignores’ Marseille chief as De Zerbi responds after ‘offering to resign’

Former Manchester United player Mason Greenwood is reportedly butting heads with a Marseille chief, while Roberto De Zerbi has commented on his future.

Greenwood is into his second season at Marseille, having joined the Ligue Un outfit from Manchester United in a deal worth around £26m and included a 50% sell-on clause.

Man Utd had no choice other than to offload Greenwood as it would have been a PR disaster to keep him after he faced charges relating to attempted rape and assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service discontinued the case against Greenwood following the withdrawal of key witnesses, while Man Utd conducted an internal investigation before letting the forward leave.

Greenwood initially joined Getafe on loan but signed for Marseille permanently in 2024. He has 42 goals and 12 assists in hus 65 appearances for the French side, but not everything is rosy at the club.

Greenwood is said to conflict with Marseille director of football Medhi Benatia, with a report from L’Equipe claiming the forward ‘openly ignored’ the club chief and ‘doesn’t worry about any consequences’.

It has been a tense few days at Marseille, who suffered back-to-back 3-0 losses against Liverpool and Club Brugge to throw away their spot in the Champions League play-offs.

After Wednesday’s damaging loss to Club Brugge, Benatia said: “I hope that the players are aware that tonight is a professional foul.

“I’ve lost games in my career, I’ve rarely felt that sense of shame, being able to concede six goals in two games. I want it to have consequences on the rest of the season.”

And a report from Foot Mercato has claimed that head coach De Zerbi, who has been linked with potential moves to Man Utd and Spurs in recent weeks, ‘offered to resign’ after the loss to Club Brugge.

Now, De Zerbi has moved to pour cold water on these reports, insisting he will be in charge for Saturday’s game against Paris FC and that he plans to remain at Marseille for several years.

“Nothing special. We lost an important match. We’re coming out of the Champions League. We have to try to understand. Pablo Longoria and Medhi Benatia, we spoke last night. We got together to try to find the best possible solution. This match is also partly my fault. We will do everything to get back on track. I’m still here.

“We don’t make amends for the results but for the game. For the first question, I strongly wanted to come to Marseille. It’s the truth. There is also the share of responsibility. I was taught to take responsibility for things. I say to you, at the club, we played a bad game, that’s all. I don’t know if I’m the ideal coach for OM. From the point of view of results, we did some good things. But there is this lack of consistency.

“Otherwise, my players have always followed me. Yesterday I spoke to 7-8 players. I’ve always had a great relationship with my players. I continue to defend my players. There is no friction.”

He added: “I have the strength to stay in Marseille for another five or six years because I have the passion, I like it. The players support me. What annoys me is the defeat. It’s not a question of passion but of powerlessness. These are defeats that mark you, but the players have great human and sporting qualities.”