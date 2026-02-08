Arsenal monitoring midfielder with Real Madrid ‘preparing’ €75 million move

Arsenal are keeping a close watch on developments surrounding Sandro Tonali, while Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a €75m move for the Newcastle United midfielder ahead of the summer window.

Newcastle made their position clear during January. Tonali was not for sale and no discussions were entertained, despite late approaches from elsewhere in the Premier League.

The club view the Italian as a central part of Eddie Howe’s midfield and have no financial need to sell. Any change in stance would require a significant offer and would only be considered at the end of the season.

Tonali has remained a regular since returning to action and continues to be relied upon in high-intensity fixtures. Newcastle’s internal view has not shifted following renewed interest from abroad.

Arsenal’s interest was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano earlier this week. The midfielder has been monitored previously and remains on the club’s radar as part of wider planning around central areas.

No formal approach has been made, according to reports, but Arsenal are aware of Newcastle’s valuation and the difficulty involved in opening negotiations. Any Premier League move would likely require a higher figure than that quoted to clubs outside England.

How Newcastle finish the current season will also have a bearing on any move. European qualification would further strengthen their hand, while continuing their slide could increase the likelihood of a move.

Tonali’s agent offered the Italian to Arsenal during the January transfer window but nothing materialised.

Interest has not been limited to England. Reports from Spain claim Real Madrid are preparing an opening offer in excess of €75m as part of their midfield planning for next season.

According to Fichajes, the La Liga side see Tonali as a long-term option capable of operating at the highest level and fitting into a reworked midfield structure.

The report suggests Madrid are prepared to move early, though Newcastle’s asking price is expected to exceed the initial figure being discussed in Spain.

Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan in 2023 and has since established himself as one of the side’s most influential figures. His performances have restored his standing after a difficult period earlier in his career.

His future has been the subject of regular speculation, though his representatives have consistently played down the idea of an imminent exit. Newcastle are expected to hold talks with the player once the season concludes.

There is also continued interest from Italy. Juventus have explored a move previously, while Napoli have been credited with monitoring the situation. Any return to Serie A would require a significant reduction in salary.

