Terry slams ex-Liverpool star to ‘get the stats right’ over Van Dijk claim in best PL centre-back debate

John Terry and Virgil van Dijk are two of the best centre-backs the Premier League has ever seen.

Chelsea legend John Terry has criticised former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant for getting his facts wrong during a debate about Virgil van Dijk and the best Premier League centre-back of all time.

Pennant was called out by the former Chelsea centre-back after giving his view on the ‘best Premier League defender’ debate live on talkSPORT.

The former Liverpool and Arsenal winger was discussing Van Dijk being the best centre-back in the Premier League history with Jamie O’Hara, before the ex-Tottenham midfielder remembered Terry, Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Vincent Kompany.

Giving his view, Pennant said: “I think he is out of all the players you’ve named, look at the age of Van Dijk now… he’s 34.

“At 34, Rio was at Queen Park Rangers while Van Dijk is at Liverpool playing competitive football, playing Champions League and still scoring.

“He’s scored more goals than all the defenders you’ve named so how can you disrespect Virgil like that. If you said which one am I having… I’m picking Van Dijk.

“Do you know how many Premier League games John Terry played at 34… he was in the under 21s.

“Terry is a legend but if you’re saying as a defender 1 v 1, who would I want to run up against, I’d say John Terry everyday of the week. I mean, since when did he come second in the Ballon Dor.”

To which O’Hara replied: “Are you joking?”

And Chelsea legend Terry shared O’Hara’s grievances on the debate and told former Liverpool winger Pennant to “get the stats right” if he wants to put a valid point across.

Terry said on TikTok: “I just got back from working at Chelsea today, minding my own business but I’ve been sent this over by a hundred various people throughout the day.

“Jamie O’Hara, who had my back by the way and Jermaine Penant on talkSPORT this afternoon debating who’s better – myself, Rio, Vidic or Virgil Van Dijk.

“Now this is a debate that everyone’s entitled to their own opinion but ‘Pens’ when you’re on the radio and you’re giving your opinion, you have to get the stats right.

“There’s only one person who has got the most goals as a defender in Premier League history and that’s me.

“I also have the most clean sheets in history and if you’re comparing myself and Virgil, then I have more trophies than him as well.

“Also, you brought up a really good point. At the age of 34, in the season of 2014/15, I played every single minute of every game for Chelsea, winning the league in that season with Mourinho as our manager.

“So guys, this is over to you, I love the debate, I love being amongst it, I’m really proud of what I’ve done in the Premier League, but it’s clearly over to you guys to settle the debate… I’m just happy to be amongst it.”

