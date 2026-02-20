Manchester United have narrowed their midfield shortlist to five names, with a Bundesliga star “high in the thinking” of Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell, according to reports.

Signing a midfielder is the Red Devils’ top priority this summer, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba among the main targets.

All three are valued at a minimum of £70million, meaning a large portion of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s transfer budget will go toward rebuilding the midfield.

Kobbie Mainoo has returned to the starting XI since Ruben Amorim’s departure and impressed under interim manager Michael Carrick, which is a major boost.

However, Manuel Ugarte continues to struggle, and Casemiro has announced he will leave at the end of 2025/26, so reinforcements in midfield are necessary.

MORE MAN UTD TRANSFER NEWS ON F365

* Man Utd ‘keeping tabs’ on Aston Villa star as Ratcliffe considers £140m midfield overhaul

* Man Utd: Jacobs reveals key to £95m Newcastle transfer as Vivell ‘proposes’ new left-back

* Man Utd prepare shock £44m ‘offer’ for Alexander-Arnold in ‘especially active’ chase

Man United could sign two top midfielders

United could sign two top midfielders this summer. Their previous shortlist, which consisted of between eight and 12 names, has now been narrowed down to five, according to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

Speaking to The United Stand (via Give Me Sport), Jacobs confirmed that Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller and Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali join the aforementioned Premier League trio on the club’s list.

He said: “About two months ago, they had 8-12 names in discussion, but now the shortlist focuses on Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, and possibly Angelo Stiller and Sandro Tonali.

“Their ideal summer plan would be to sign two from that group as a midfield pairing. Other options could still come up, but if they miss out on these priorities, they’ll have to pivot to alternatives.”

Stiller is a wildcard option with no Premier League experience, but Jacobs says he is “appreciated” by director of recruitment Christopher Vivell and director of football Jason Wilcox.

“Angelo Stiller is high in Man United’s thinking and is appreciated by Christopher Vivell and Jason Wilcox,” the journalist added.

Sandro Tonali to Man United not ruled out

Jacobs also mentioned Newcastle midfielder Tonali, who has been linked with Arsenal after reportedly being “offered” to the Premier League leaders on deadline day.

Ex-Everton chief executive Keith Wyness said United should not be ruled out, particularly if they qualify for the Champions League.

Wyness told Football Insider‘s Inside Track podcast: “I think it would be a loss for Newcastle.

“Look, they’ve been through a lot with him. They’ve supported him fully when he had some issues off the pitch. And I think he respects that.

“But still, players have to go on, and they make decisions as they see fit. And again, this is one of those things going right back to Michael Carrick.

“If United make the Champions League, then I think that would be the deciding factor for Tonali going to United. And I think Newcastle are going to be in much greater jeopardy of making that Champions League next year.

“So I think Tonali does want that Champions League football. I think that could be the deciding factor.”

READ NEXT: Premier League manager starts ranked: Can Tudor copy new number one Carrick?