Whether or not Real Madrid have made contact with Jurgen Klopp revealed

The agent of former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed if Real Madrid have been in contact amid suggestions that he’s agreed to manage them.

Klopp hasn’t been in management since 2024. He left Liverpool after nine years and a few big trophies – including the Premier League and Champions League – and took up a role with the Red Bull Group.

He is the Global Sports Director, overseeing their clubs, but amid his job, he’s been linked with a return to management often.

With Real Madrid parting company with Xabi Alonso earlier this season and giving the role to former academy manager Alvaro Arbeloa, there are suggestions that they are looking at Klopp to be their next elite boss.

When leaving Liverpool, Klopp stated he would never manage another English club, but a move to Real could come to fruition.

That will not be happening yet, though, as Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, has stated Real are yet to get in touch, though it seems the door might be open for them to do so.

He said: “There is no need to answer questions about matters that are just rumours. Nobody has contacted us at this time.

“Jurgen Klopp is very happy with his current role at Red Bull, and what is being said about negotiations to coach Real Madrid are just rumours for now.”

That means that recent reports on Klopp having accepted the Real role are wide of the mark.

Indeed, it was reported that he has ‘agreed to coach’ the club next season, demanding moves for a few players.

It was said he wants a top-level playmaker: Adam Wharton, Alexis Mac Allister, Vitinha and Enzo Fernandez have all been linked.

Klopp was also said to believe that there are a few players in the squad who do not fit the bill, Dani Carvajal mentioned as one who could leave, as well as Eduardo Camavinga.

Whether Klopp does want those change of personnel is unclear, as while he hasn’t been in contact with Real yet, that does not mean he doesn’t have ideas of how he would want his squad to look.

Whether Real do get in touch remains to be seen, but for now, it looks as if there has been no movement.

