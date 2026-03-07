Former Arsenal man Ashley Cole has rated the club’s chances of winning the quadruple, as he touched on how an “absolute capitulation” could spoil one trophy attempt.

Cole played for the Gunners when they last won the Premier League, in 2003/04. He went on to win it again with Chelsea in 2009/10, while Arsenal have been waiting a while to get back to the position from which they could lift the title.

This season, after coming close in the last couple, is perhaps the best placed they’ve been – seven points clear of Manchester City, though the serial title winners have a chance of cutting that to four.

That’s one of four competitions Arsenal are still in, with a League Cup final against City coming up, as well as the Champions League round of 16.

Cole feels the Gunners could genuinely scoop all four trophies, and feels something bad will have to occur for them to not at least win the Premier League.

He told Hayters TV: “Why not? The players seem to have some sort of belief.

“The manager has a belief and slowly but surely they’re winning game after game and if they can continue that form nothing is impossible and they’ll have the feeling of getting the first one over the line.

“If they get the first win who knows what can happen. It breeds confidence winning a trophy.

“With the consistency that Arsenal have shown, only eight games left in the season and seven points clear, it’s Arsenal’s to lose.

“The way they’re finding that extra five or two per cent in games to find a way to win it’s going to have to be an absolute capitulation from Arsenal to lose the league.”

Cole has no issues with Arsenal’s goal of winning in any style they can.

He said: “I’d want my team to play but ultimately it’s about winning and Mikel Arteta got challenged at the start of the season to break the curse.

“It’s 22 years since they last won it. To position themselves above Manchester City and Liverpool and they’ve done that so far. Ultimately at the end of the season if Arsenal’s name is on the title he’s done his job.

“We’ve seen the quality of Mikel, his tactical understanding and he’s doing a great job but to be compared with Arsene Wenger now is a little bit too premature.

“You’ve got to continue to win and compete and hopefully he’ll get his first title over the line and build on that.”

READ MORE: Arsenal legend Keown refuses to sound ‘arrogant’ with Gunners trophy prediction