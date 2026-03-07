Arsenal legend Martin Keown doesn’t want to sound “arrogant” and predict how many trophies the club will win after they “nearly went out” of one of the four competitions they’re in contention for this season.

The Gunners are top of the Premier League, in the League Cup final, have progressed to the Champions League knockouts and gotten past the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Their most recent game was in the FA Cup, when they beat League One side Mansfield. Premier League leaders Arsenal took the lead at the end of the first half, before Mansfield levelled early in the second.

The scores were level for more than 15 minutes, which might have been nervy for the Gunners, though they went ahead through Eberechi Eze in the 66th minute, and held onto their 2-1 lead until the end.

Gunners legend Keown was clearly somewhat scared for his former club, and he has refused to make a prediction on the amount of titles they’ll win after scraping through.

Asked for a trophy prediction, he said: “Do you know, if you start talking about how many you’re going to win, it’s going to sound arrogant.

“They’re in four competitions and they nearly went out today, it was that close. Mansfield gave them a real scare.

“It’s just game to game and it’s been expensive with the injuries, so the manager will have to lick their wounds a bit.”

The first chance at silverware for Arsenal this season will be in just a couple of weeks’ time, when they take on second-placed Premier League club Manchester City for the League Cup.

That will make or break their chances of the quadruple, and it will be a tough occasion for them.

They have a seven-point lead in the Premier League, though City have a game in hand over them. In the Champions League, Arsenal have been one of the favourites all season.

The Gunners face Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16, a tie from which they will be expected to come out the other side with a win.

It will certainly be interesting to see how many of the trophies Arsenal are currently in that they do win, having only won one piece of major silverware under Mikel Arteta: the FA Cup in 2019/20.

