Jurgen Klopp to Real Madrid on amid ‘crisis’ as Arbeloa reign ‘heading towards a bleak conclusion’

There is a very distinct possibility that Jurgen Klopp will become the new Real Madrid manager this summer, as a top Spanish publication has raised doubts about the future of Alvaro Arbeloa following the defeat to Getafe at Estadio Bernabeu.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have reported that Real Madrid want to hire former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as their new manager.

Klopp, who stepped down as the Liverpool manager at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, is ‘intrigued by the long‑term vision being shaped’ at Madrid.

The German is currently working as the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH, but he would be open to taking charge of Real Madrid this summer.

Alvaro Arbeloa was appointed the Madrid manager in January 2026 following the departure of Xabi Alonso.

Interestingly, Madrid did not announce the length of the contract for Arbeloa, but it is widely suggested that the Spaniard needs to win LaLiga and/or the Champions League to stay in charge of the first team beyond the summer.

While Arbeloa has guided Madrid to the round of 16 of the Champions League, the defeat to Getafe at Estadio Bernabeu in LaLiga has raised doubts about his future as the manager of Los Blancos.

Madrid suffered a 1-0 defeat to Getafe at Estadio Bernabeu in LaLiga on Monday evening and are now four points behind leaders Barcelona in second place.

For (arguably?) the biggest club in the world, even a draw is viewed as a defeat, and slipping down to four points behind their arch rivals is a disaster.

That is exactly how Marca described Madrid’s loss to Getafe on Monday night immediately after, and now the same publication has shed light on Arbeloa’s future at Estadio Bernabeu.

Marca has noted on Tuesday morning: ‘Getafe has triggered another crisis.

‘The team isn’t responding, the feeling is getting worse week after week, and the atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu keeps deteriorating.

‘The fans, always demanding but patient in key moments, have said enough is enough.

‘In recent months, chants of “Florentino resign!” have been heard, an unmistakable sign that a segment of Real Madrid supporters considers the project exhausted.

‘When the focus shifts from solely the coach and players to the presidency, the message is clear: distrust in the project is growing.’

Marca has outlined the four most important matches for Arbeloa – against Celta de Vigo in LaLiga on Friday, the two-legged Champions League tie against Manchester City, and the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid at Estadio Bernabeu later this month.

The report concluded by observing: ‘Time is running out for Arbeloa.

‘The manager faces a crucial month in which he could lose the two titles he’s still in contention for.

‘March, as happened to the last interim manager, Solari in 2018, threatens to become the end of a season that began ambitiously under Xabi Alonso and is now heading towards a bleak conclusion.’

With Madrid keen on Klopp and the German ‘intrigued’ at the prospect of taking charge at Estadio Bernabeu, if Arbeloa fails to be successful this season, then

