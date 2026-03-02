Liverpool fans will not shed a tear to learn that Trent Alexander-Arnold was booed during Real Madrid’s defeat to Getafe in LaLiga, as the right-back’s decision to swap Anfield for Estadio Bernabeu comes into focus once again.

Alexander-Arnold has long burnt his bridges with the Liverpool fans after the England international right-back decided to join Madrid last summer.

The defender had already agreed to sign for Madrid on a free transfer last summer, before the Spanish giants decided to pay a fee of €10million to Liverpool so that he could play for them at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The 27-year-old turned down multiple offers of a new contract from Liverpool to join Madrid, revealing that it was ‘a dream come true’.

Injuries and competition for a place in the starting line-up severely affected the first half of the season for Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid under then-manager Xabi Alonso.

There had been positive signs lately that the former Liverpool star was starting to shine under current manager Alvaro Arbeloa after recovering from a thigh injury.

Alexander-Arnold played well for Madrid in their 4-1 win against Real Sociedad at Estadio Bernabeu in LaLiga last month, and the expectation was that he would build on it.

However, the up-and-down performances of Alexander-Arnold in his debut season for Los Blancos continued on Monday evening, as Madrid slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Getafe at Estadio Bernabeu in LaLiga.

Los Blancos ended the game 10 men after Franco Mastantuono was sent off in the fifth minute of injury time for abusive language towards referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz.

Marca described Madrid’s defeat to Getafe as a ‘disaster’, with Arbeloa’s side falling four points behind leaders and defending champions Barcelona.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication was unimpressed with Alexander-Arnold’s performance, giving the former Liverpool full-back just 5 out of 10 in its Player Ratings.

The 27-year-old started at right-back in a 4-2-3-1 formation and was taken off 10 minutes into the second half, with Dani Carvajal replacing him.

AS, another Real Madrid-leaning Spanish media outlet, gave Alexander-Arnold just 3 out of 10.

The publication observed: ‘Worse than he’d been playing. Very little involvement in attack and hesitant in defence.

‘However, his main asset still shines through: a touch on the ball worthy of a world-class midfielder.

‘A perfect touch that greatly facilitates the build-up play. Something that’s immediately apparent.

‘But in all other aspects, he was invisible.

‘Most disappointingly: he barely made any runs to the byline (finishing with a 28% cross accuracy; two out of seven).

‘Arbeloa ended up substituting him before the hour mark, bringing on Carvajal. Rating: 3.’

Alexander-Arnold was jeered by the Estadio Bernabeu faithful at half time, too, with journalist Anton Meana noting on Cadena SER: “The Bernabeu has booed Vinicius and Trent more than the rest.”

Alexander-Arnold established himself as one of the best right-backs during his time at Liverpool, but at Madrid, he has been a shadow of himself.

Not that Liverpool fans are crying about it; the Anfield faithful will feel that Alexander-Arnold is getting his just rewards for leaving his boyhood club to chase glory in Spain.

