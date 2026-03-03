Tottenham ‘deeply unimpressed’ by Arsenal-supporting scout over Spurs badge joke

Tottenham are frustated that an Arsenal-supporting academy scout made a joke about the Spurs badge not touching his skin, according to reports.

Thomas Frank, who was sacked earlier this year, came under fire in early January for strolling around the Vitality Stadium with an Arsenal-branded cup ahead of their 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth.

It was a disaster for Frank, who was already unpopular among Tottenham supporters, and the Dane was sacked just over a month later as poor results continued.

And now Tottenham have another embarrasing incident to address with the Daily Mail claiming Spurs are ‘deeply unimpressed’ that a new Arsenal-supporting academy scout, Neros Coachman, joked about not wanting the badge to touch his skin.

Coachman posted a picture of himself on social media posing in a Tottenham tracksuit with the caption: ‘Looking forward to getting the new set of superstars to the club’.

The Tottenham academy scout added: ‘You know the project’s good when you’re a boyhood Arsenal fan and you switch sides.’

One fan on social media responded, ‘Do not let that badge touch your skin’ to which Coachman replied: ‘I’ve already got the base layer.’

The usual attempts at fan banter followed with another poster insisting that Arsenal ‘need someone on the inside’ with Coachman responding with ‘shhhhh’.

After a snake emoji was shared, the new Tottenham scout said: ‘I know, I know, it’s deserved haha.’

Coachman, who was clearly responding in jest, claimed ‘it was tough’ when asked: ‘how the hell did you get dressed in that?’, about his Tottenham tracksuit.

Despite Coachman clearly joking around, the Daily Mail insists that his comments ‘are not thought to have gone down well at the Tottenham Stadium.’

The report adds: ‘Spurs are aware of the situation, thought to be ‘deeply unimpressed’ and the matter is understood to be being dealt with in-house.’

It is not what Tottenham needed at the moment with Spurs losing both of their matches since Igor Tudor replaced Frank to become interim boss until the end of the season.

Tottenham are four points above the relegation and responding to their latest defeat to Fulham, Tudor told reporters: “I cannot tell you anything new. We need to find the forces inside each of us.

“I said to the players: ‘It’s always what you’re going to do, what you want to do with yourself,’ you know? More personality, more wish to do before reacting, plenty of things …

“We are lacking when we attack, we lack the quality to score the goal. We are lacking in the middle to run and we are lacking behind to stay there to suffer and not concede the goal. So, an amazing situation. Amazing.”