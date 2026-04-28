Jurgen Klopp only has one demand to sign on the dotted line at Real Madrid and it’s not a signing or exit, according to reports.

Los Blancos sacked Xabi Alonso in January, after their defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, amid speculation that there was dressing room discontent over tactics and team selection.

Real Madrid immediately hired Alvaro Arbeloa as his compatriot’s replacement but they didn’t make it clear if he was coming in as a permanent manager or interim until the end of the season.

Either way, Real Madrid are now set to bring in a new manager at the end of the season after they lost to Bayern Munich 6-4 on aggregate in the Champions League, while they now trail Barcelona by 11 points in La Liga.

Reports over the last few weeks have claimed that Klopp already has a verbal agreement in place to join Real Madrid once the season is over.

There have even been stories that Real Madrid are already lining up as many as three new signings for Klopp with Manchester City’s Rodri, Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez top of the German’s targets.

READ: Jose Mourinho now favourite for stunning Real Madrid return

But now a report in Spain has claimed that Klopp isn’t requesting any new signings or players to leave, instead all he wants is ‘time’ at Real Madrid.

The report adds:

‘His request is for time. Specifically, a year to implement his ideas, fine-tune the team, and lay the foundations for a project that, based on his experience, needs time to mature.’ ‘His request is not capricious, but consistent with his track record and his understanding of football. The problem is that this transition year involves taking significant risks. The reality is that results might not come immediately, and that is something the Real Madrid environment rarely tolerates without consequences.’

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It is understood that ‘the German coach’s request is causing concern among the board’ which means ‘potential agreement hangs in a delicate balance’.

Mourinho is Perez’s ‘favoured candidate’ to replace Arbeloa at Real Madrid

The revelation comes hot on the heels of David Ornstein and Mario Cortegana’s report in The Athletic that Jose Mourinho is Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s ‘favoured candidate’ to replace Arbeloa.

Mourinho’s potential return to the Real Madrid dugout is being ‘driven’ by Perez, which is in contrast to the operation that saw Alonso arrive at the Bernabeu, ‘a process which was led by Madrid’s general manager Jose Angel Sanchez, but given the green light by Perez’.

The duo added: ‘The president is now the main supporter of bringing back Mourinho, but some other voices within the club are opposed.’