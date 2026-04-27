Will Jurgen Klopp be the Real Madrid manager next season?

Jurgen Klopp already knows who his ‘first signing’ will be at Real Madrid after reports indicated he has ‘agreed’ to take over at the Bernabeu.

The former Liverpool head coach has been heavily linked with a return to management as he reportedly looks to leave his role as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull.

Real Madrid have had a turbulent season with Xabi Alonso sacked earlier this year after losing the Spanish Super Cup final to arch-rivals Barcelona.

Before Alonso lost his job, there were rumours of dressing room unrest with players unhappy with certain team selections and tactics under the Spaniard.

Real Madrid immediately appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as their new head coach, although it was unclear whether it was on an interim basis or permanent, but things have not really improved.

Los Blancos are currently 11 points adrift of Barcelona in the race to win the La Liga title, while Real Madrid lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals recently.

READ: Jose Mourinho now favourite for stunning Real Madrid return

Defeat to the Bavarians seems to have cemented the feeling around Real Madrid that there will be a new head coach in charge from next season.

And there were rumours recently that former Liverpool boss Klopp has reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to take over once the season has been completed.

Recent reports have claimed that Kylian Mbappe ‘doesn’t want’ Klopp to be the new manager at the Bernabeu with Jose Mourinho his preferred choice.

Klopp’s first signing will be Nico Paz…

However, further reports in Spain insist that Klopp’s ‘first signing for Real Madrid is done’ with Nico Paz set to arrive from Italian side Como for €9m (£7.8m).

Real Madrid ‘are clear that this is a market opportunity they cannot miss, so they will exercise the purchase option they reserved for the talent born in 2004.’

It ‘will only take nine million euros to get him to return to the Spanish capital and leave Como’ with the Argentina international scoring 12 goals and assisting six more for the Serie A side.

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Speaking in January, Fabrizio Romano insisted that he expected Real Madrid to complete a deal for Paz in the summer.

Romano said: “I expect Nico Paz to go to Real Madrid in 2026, not in January, but in the summer.

“For Real Madrid, two important things to mention. The first one, I can confirm what I have been telling you for months.

“David Alaba is expected to leave Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer.

“As of today, zero, zero negotiations, to extend the contract, zero negotiations in terms of financials and technical project.

“So, what I understand is that there are very serious chances, I would say, that, as of today, it’s like 98%, chances to see David Alaba leaving the summer transfer window and trying a new chapter in his football career.

“So, I expect David Alaba to go.”