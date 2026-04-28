Jurgen Klopp to Real Madrid is “impossible” due to the time the ex-Liverpool head coach would need to change the style of play, according to a club legend.

The German has been heavily linked with taking over from Alvaro Arbeloa at the end of the season as it now looks extremely likely that the Spaniard will make way for another manager.

Arbeloa took over from Xabi Alonso in January after the former Bayer Leverkusen head coach was sacked amid rumours of dressing room unrest over team selection and tactics.

Several reports in Spain have previously claimed that Klopp has an ‘agreement’ with Real Madrid to take over from Arbeloa in the summer.

However, former Real Madrid manager and sporting director Jorge Valdano has claimed that a move for Klopp “seems impossible”.

Valdano said (via Mundo Deportivo): “He needs a year to build a team, especially to instil the physical intensity required for his style of play to take shape, and asking Real Madrid to give him a year seems excessive to me; it seems impossible.”

READ: Jose Mourinho now favourite for stunning Real Madrid return

The ex-Real Madrid boss also analysed several other potential candidate with Mauricio Pochettino “a name that appeals to the club”.

He added that Pochettino “came close to Real Madrid twice and it didn’t materialise in the end, but if he came close twice, it’s because he’s a name that appeals to the club.”

On France boss Didier Deschamps, Valdano continued: “It could work for me because we have Tchouameni here, we have Camavinga – we need someone who knows how to make the most of him – and there’s Mbappe, let’s not forget.

“And we’re talking about a World Cup-winning manager.”

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Valdano described the potential of Jose Mourinho to returning to Real Madrid as “that’s water under the bridge”, while Lionel Scaloni seems “risky”.

On Scaloni, he said: “We’ll see what comes of the World Cup; he has no club experience and having his first experience at Real Madrid seems risky to me.

“Although the manager’s quality is indisputable—he was a world champion—he led a national team to the World Cup as a rookie manager.”

Morientes: Why did Arbeloa get pushed ahead of Raul?

Another Real Madrid legend, Fernando Morientes, insists that Los Blancos should make club great Raul their next manager.

Morientes told COPE: “Which coach would I propose to the club? The one I proposed at the beginning of last season, the one who was in the youth academy last year, Raúl . If you’re going to give someone young a chance…

“Look, first you have to develop a project for a coach: Understand the coach, know how he plays, and know if the players you have will work for that coach. Why did Arbeloa get pushed ahead of Raúl? Well, I have no idea, it surprised me a lot, Raúl’s departure from the club really surprised me.”