Real Madrid star tells Arbeloa ‘not to to contact me’ as ‘unbearable’ relationship forces exit

Dani Ceballos has told Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arebeloa ‘not to contact me anymore’ as a report details a stunning rift at the Bernabeu.

Ceballos has made over 200 appearances for Los Blancos following a £15m move from Real Betis in 2017, but hasn’t featured since making an error in the 2-1 defeat to Osasuna in February.

Injury kept him out of action in March, but a return to fitness at the start of April hasn’t led to a return to the team and Marca claim the ‘Ceballos case’ – i.e. the rift with Arbeoloa – opened last Friday after he was left out of the squad for Real Betis.

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‘Everything was triggered after a conversation with Arbeloa’ in the Madrid’s manager’s office, after which he told his teammates that ‘he had asked the coach not to have any kind of relationship’.

Ceballos is said to have warned his fellow players as a mark of ‘respect’ after ‘insinuating that there was something personal with Arbeloa’.

The former Arsenal midfielder ‘initiated’ the chat with Arbeloa and the club have now been informed of the ‘unpleasant face-to-face’ which has led Ceballos to deem the ‘situation so unbearable’ that he has decided not to be considered for future games.

It’s claimed ‘there was not the slightest attempt from Arbeloa or Ceballos to hide reality’ and while Real Madrid chiefs were eager to avoid ‘another fire’ in a turbulent season, they’ve predictably sided with their manager over a bit-part player.

The club also believe that Ceballos ‘has sought a conflict for the future to look for a way out and justify his lack of minutes’.

Ceballos was expected to leave the Bernabeu at the end of the season in any case and the club are happy to ‘free up payroll and make room for new additions or the consolidation of young talents’.

The 29-year-old was close to moving to Marseille last summer as negotiations with the Ligue 1 club fell through at the last minute.

The report adds that a return to boyhood club Real Betis is ‘the most attractive emotional and sporting destination for the player’, though his quite extraordinary wage of £170,000 per week would surely be s ticking point.

Alternative clubs, both in Spain and abroad, are said to be ‘attentive to a possible market opportunity’.

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