Can De Zerbi dig Lange and Venkatesham out of the mud?

Former Spurs defender Ramon Vega believes the current disconnect between the fans and the players at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is “so big” that there is a genuine chance the club “will actually recover it”.

Vega, who made 81 appearances for the club between 1997- 2001, hit out at the lack of investment that has gone on for far too long, with Tottenham now staring firmly down the barrel of relegation to the second tier of English football for the first time in almost 50 years.

The north London outfit currently sit two points behind 17th-placed West Ham with four games remaining, starting with Sunday’s trip to Europa League semi-finalists Aston Villa.

Tottenham supporters have grown increasingly irate as their disastrous season has gone on, with home fans only witnessing two wins in 17 Premier League games at the club’s new (ish) stadium.

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And Vega feels the neglect that has gone on at boardroom level has ultimately spilled its way onto the pitch, in terms of current boss Robert De Zerbi being left with a squad decimated by injuries but ultimately not strong enough to compete in multiple competitions anyway.

“What’s going on at Spurs is an accumulation of years of massive neglect on the football side of things,” he explained on the Sacked In The Morning podcast.

“It isn’t the business or infrastructure side. They have a lovely stadium but they have no furniture to use, if you like.

“But all of that neglect over close to 10 years now has really been catching up with them in the past few seasons.”

Tottenham board accused of bad decision after bad decision

“They’ve had the best managers on the planet, who couldn’t do anything about it. Then they had Ange Postecoglou, who finally won something and they sacked him.

“They had Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, but they didn’t build on having two of the top strikers in the world. Kane actually had to go to Bayern Munich before he finally won something!

“It has been a shambles from the board and the owners. That has also extended to the management team now because the club is potentially going to be relegated and it’s without a doubt on them.

“They could’ve done something in the January transfer window, but they didn’t end up doing anything.

“So we’re talking about quite a lot of issues with the club in terms of management and philosophy. There is no DNA whatsoever.

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“There is such a disconnect between the fans and the players. In fact, it is so big I don’t know how they will actually recover it.

“For me, the only way to do it is either to bring in new ownership or do a complete revamp of the board and the management team.”