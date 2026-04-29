Braga v SC Freiburg: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

While the Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa semi-final has all the attention of UK viewers and pundits, let’s not forget that two other teams are also battling it out to lift the Europa League trophy in Istanbul next month.

Portuguese side Braga and German outfit SC Freiburg finished alongside each other in sixth and seventh place in the 36-team league phase, both sides winning five, drawing two and losing just one of their eight matches. One of Braga’s wins was a 1-0 home success against Forest.

The duo reached the semis by seeing off Spanish opposition in the last eight. Braga, beaten finalists in this competition back in 2011, were held 1-1 at home by Real Betis before winning the away leg 4-2 while Freiburg swept aside Celta Vigo 6-1 on aggregate (3-0 at home and 3-1 away).

Braga v SC Freiburg kick-off time

Braga v SC Freiburg kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday, April 30 at the Estádio Municipal de Braga.

Braga v SC Freiburg how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 4 and HBO Max. Coverage begins at 7pm.

Braga team news

Braga are without PSG loanee Gabriel Moscardo due to suspension while injury deprives them of Diego Rodrigues, Sikou Niakate and Adrian Leon Barisic.

Florian Grillitsch will be assessed nearer to kick-off.

SC Freiburg team news

Freiburg boss Julian Schuster will hope Jordy Makengo is fit again after missing their weekend game due to a thigh problem.

Max Rosenfelder and Patrick Osterhage are both on the injured list.

Braga v SC Freiburg odds

Braga are 7/5 favourites to win the match and secure a crucial first-leg lead. SC Freiburg are 11/5 to take victory while a draw on the night is 21/10.

But over two legs, Freiburg are fancied to make the final. They trade at 4/6 in the ‘To Qualify’ market while Braga are 6/5 to go through.

In the outright tournament betting, Aston Villa are 11/10 favourites, with Nottingham Forest 7/2, Freiburg 9/2 and Braga 7/1.

Braga v SC Freiburg prediction

This is Freiburg’s first semi-final in a major European competition and the first time they’ve ever played Braga.

The Germans sit eighth in the Bundesliga but have struggled on the road, losing nine of their 16 matches and conceding 32 times on the way. They’ve also been defeated in four of their last nine away games in the Europa League so are vulnerable on their travels.

Braga, managed by Pep Guardiola’s former assistant, Carlos Vicens, sit fourth in Portugal behind the ‘Big Three’ and, with home advantage, can grab a first-leg lead and set up a fascinating return in Germany.

Freiburg have managed 11 goals in their last three Europa League games so look capable of finding the net but they just seem too porous at the back.

Therefore backing Braga to win and both teams to score appeals at 9/2.