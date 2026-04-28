Morgan Gibbs-White has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Morgan Gibbs-White looks likely to stay at Nottingham Forest in the summer despite interest from Man Utd and other top clubs, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m last summer as they strengthened their attack with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

Plenty of Man Utd fans were disappointed that INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe failed to bring in a midfielder with that area of the team an obvious weakness.

Interim head coach Michael Carrick has turned around the Red Devils’ season with nine wins in his first 13 matches to put Man Utd on the verge of Champions League qualification.

And now Man Utd will use the extra money to help them bring in at least two new midfielders with Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali among the names linked.

Another, more attacking option, is Gibbs-White at Nottingham Forest with rumours that Man Utd are keen to explore a deal for the England international.

READ: Man Utd should only appoint one man ahead of Michael Carrick

However, Football Insider insists that a deal to Man Utd is ‘stalling’ as Gibbs-White is ‘increasingly likely to stay at Nottingham Forest this summer’.

The report adds: ‘Should they [Forest] remain in the Premier League, they plan to block his departure, and they are now in a strong position to do so in a blow to Man United’s transfer plans.’

It is understood that Man Utd are ‘among a number of clubs believed to be keeping tabs on his situation’ but Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke claims that Nottingham Forest “are confident they can keep hold of him”.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “He’s a top player, Gibbs-White, and he’s bound to attract interest this summer.

“We obviously know Man United are looking to bring in a couple of midfielders in this window.

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“Forest have him on a long-term contract now, they’ll be hoping they can keep hold of him.

“Right now, I’m not sure he’s a priority for Manchester United, and as I said, Forest are confident they can keep hold of him if they do secure Premier League survival.

“They’ve put themselves in a strong position there now, so as things stand I think a move is unlikely and interested clubs will have to look elsewhere.”

McCoist: Gibbs-White can still make the World Cup

Scotland legend Ally McCoist is convinced that Gibbs-White still has a chance of making the England World Cup squad if he continues his amazing recent form.

Gibbs-White has scored five goals and assisted one in his last three Premier League matches to take his total for the season to 16 goals and six assists in all competitions.

When asked if the Forest star’s chances of making Thomas Tuchel’s squad were gone, McCoist said on talkSPORT: “No, not at all.

“His hat-trick was excellent, particularly goals two and three – the header and the volley at the back post were superb.

“How many times have we said it? Those two games ended up being good ones to miss because no one impressed.

“I think three or four of them did themselves more damage than good, so I genuinely don’t think it is too late.

“I understand the clamour for him to be in that squad.”

When asked he if believes the Man Utd target will make it, McCoist added: “If I am going to be brutally honest, I don’t think he will be.

“But I can understand the case for him to be in it, and the only thing he can do is what he’s doing right now, scoring goals, playing well and keep Forest in the Premier League.

“Then, you give Thomas Tuchel a real dilemma. That is all you can do, pose him a problem.”