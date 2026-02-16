Nottingham Forest are open to selling Morgan Gibbs-White to Manchester City for a fee in the region of £70million, according to reports.

Gibbs-White was strongly linked with Pep Guardiola’s side last summer, but Rayan Cherki was signed instead.

Morgan Gibbs-White to leave Nottingham Forest?

Cherki has been a revelation at the Etihad for less than £40m, whereas Gibbs-White would have cost between £60–75m.

The England international ultimately came very close to joining Tottenham Hotspur, but Forest sought to sue the Londoners for an illegal approach for the player, questioning how they knew details of a release clause in his contract.

Gibbs-White then ended speculation by signing a new contract at Forest.

Well, he ended speculation in the 2025 summer transfer window, because here we are.

With Forest struggling in the Premier League this season, there is a strong chance Gibbs-White departs for a big fee in the summer.

Relegation is a real possibility, with Leeds United and West Ham in decent form, and Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis decided to sack Sean Dyche last week, appointing former Wolves manager Vitor Pereira as his replacement and the club’s fourth different manager in the 2025/26 campaign.

Forest are currently 17th in the Premier League table, only three points above the relegation zone and two points behind Tottenham in 16th.

Even if Forest avoid relegation, Gibbs-White will probably leave for a club in the Champions League, and Man City will definitely be able to offer that.

Man City long-term Gibbs-White admirers as £70m transfer fee emerges

According to Football Insider, a ‘£70m offer will be accepted’ by Forest, with City among the clubs ‘plotting’ a move in the summer.

‘Long-term admirers’ City are expected to ‘step up their pursuit’ of the 26-year-old, though Spurs remain interested, transfer expert Pete O’Rourke explains.

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, O’Rourke said: “Yeah, it’s going to be an interesting one with regards to Morgan Gibbs-White’s long-term future.

“There’s always going to be interest in a player like Gibbs-White. Although Forest won’t want to lose him, I’m sure they probably will be expecting interest in him.

“There’s obviously talk that Tottenham could rekindle their interest. Manchester City have been long-term admirers of the player as well.

“I think Morgan Gibbs-White is going to have no shortage of interest if he wants to leave Nottingham Forest, but it’ll take a big-money deal to get him out.

“Whether or not Forest are relegated, you’re probably looking at around the £60–70m mark for any club interested in Gibbs-White, and there will be a number of Premier League clubs who will be interested in the former Wolves man.”

City have plenty of depth in Gibbs-White’s preferred attacking midfield role, with Cherki and Phil Foden already at Guardiola’s disposal.

Gibbs-White would surely be behind both in the City pecking order if signed, while he would be competing with Xavi Simons and Dejan Kulusevski – if he ever plays again – if Spurs were to sign him.

