Man Utd are back “on alert” to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer after a big future twist, according to reports.

The Red Devils have performed well in the second half of the season under Michael Carrick, who replaced Ruben Amorim in January as interim head coach.

Widespread rumours now expect Carrick to be appointed as the new permanent manager after the Red Devils’ brilliant run of form that has seen them comfortably qualify for the Champions League.

The boost of finishing third in the Premier League and getting their place back in the Champions League will not only boost morale, but also Man Utd‘s summer transfer budget.

Man Utd have reportedly earmarked at least two midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger as their minimum targets for the summer.

There have been countless links with midfielders over the summer as Man Utd attempt to narrow down their search criteria – but one name that keeps appearing is that of Real Madrid star Camavinga.

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Interest in the France international seemed to go cold recently with claims that Camavinga wants to stay and prove himself as a untouchable starter at Real Madrid.

However, former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – insists that Camavinga’s exclusion from the France squad for the World Cup puts the Red Devils back in a favourable position to sign him from Real Madrid this summer.

France World Cup snub could change everything

Brown told Football Insider: “Man United have liked Camavinga for a while now.

“They were looking at him when he was in France, but didn’t make a move because everybody at the time was aware he would end up at Real Madrid.

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“Things haven’t quite worked out for him there and it’s difficult to see why, because there is undoubted talent and whenever I’ve seen him, I’ve been impressed.

“He’s now been left out of the France squad, and that could be a game changer for him, because he will need to be playing more regularly to prove himself.

“Man United will be on alert because of that, and if he becomes available as I expect he might, they could be tempted to make a move.

“There are other targets on their list who we’ve spoken about, people like Elliot Anderson, who they are more likely to go after immediately in my opinion.

“But if they can’t bring in their top targets, and Camavinga is a possibility at a good price, he could certainly be somebody they look to sign.”

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