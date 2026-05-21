According to reports, Manchester United face missing out on ‘dream’ signing Lewis Hall from Newcastle United because of Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils are likely to make four or five marquee signings during this summer’s transfer window, with club chiefs set to bolster their squad ahead of their Champions League return.

Interim boss Michael Carrick has got the best out of his current group of players in recent months, but they need to strengthen before they start to juggle several competitions next season.

Man Utd are known to be prioritising a midfield rebuild and will sign at least two players to strengthen this department in the summer, with a new report revealing they are ‘confident’ of signing their top top targets for around £139m combined.

But they will also add competition in other positions, including left-back because they cannot rely on Luke Shaw due to his poor injury record.

READ: Arsenal dominate ranking of ways to win title from worst to best – but 2026 effort is 30th

Man Utd have been loosely linked with Hall in recent months, and a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims he has been identified as a ‘dream’ left-back signing as their ‘leading target’ for this department.

Newcastle will inevitably have to sell a couple of valuable assets to balance the books ahead of a season without European football, and Hall is among those linked with exits.

The same can be said for Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade, but Hall, who is valued by Newcastle at £55m, is ‘prepared to consider leaving St James’ Park should the right opportunity emerge’.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are mentioned as alternatives to Man Utd, but Bayern Munich are reportedly ‘preparing to ask serious questions’ about signing Hall this summer.

READ MORE: Marcus Rashford transfer gets ‘green light’ as Barcelona reach decision on signing Man Utd winger

Newcastle United stance on selling Lewis Hall revealed

The report adds:

‘Sources close to Bayern believe the club see full-back as one of the few remaining weak points within an otherwise elite squad, and Hall’s age, versatility and attacking quality are all traits highly appreciated internally. ‘For now, Newcastle’s stance remains firm, and sources continue to stress that there is absolutely no intention from the club to actively encourage a sale.’

It has also been reported that the Red Devils are eyeing a move for a Borussia Dortmund player to replace one of their defenders if he opts to pursue an exit himself.

READ NEXT: Man Utd star Casemiro ‘agrees deal’ as Romano update reveals ‘clear expectation to sign soon’

