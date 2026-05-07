Man Utd have identified their top three transfer targets in their operation to sign a top centre-back in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already reportedly set aside £150m to improve their midfield this summer with as many as three signings in that position, after some fans felt they should have strengthened there last year.

A left-back and left-winger are also understood to be key priorities ahead of the summer, while a centre-back is another area of concern ahead of next season.

Michael Carrick looks set to lead the team next season, despite reports Man Utd are still weighing up all their options, after winning ten, drawing two and losing two of his first 14 matches in charge.

A 3-2 win over arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday secured the Red Devils’ place in next season’s Champions League and a huge uptick in income ahead of the summer transfer window.

Reports in Spain have now claimed that Man Utd ‘have identified a pressing need to sign an elite central defender who can provide the physical reliability they currently lack’.

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Man Utd are ‘considering three specific names to rejuvenate and strengthen the heart of their defence: Micky Van de Ven, Murillo, and Castello Lukeba’.

Tottenham star Van de Ven has been linked with the Red Devils before and Man Utd ‘particularly value his stratospheric stride and his ability to recover in open play, vital attributes for the tactical system Carrick intends to implement’.

Man Utd are also ‘closely monitoring’ Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo and ‘his arrival would bring the competitive hunger and tactical discipline that the Old Trafford faithful crave.’

While RB Leipzig star Lukeba is valued for ‘his explosiveness and refined technique for breaking through defensive lines’ and the Man Utd ‘board believes the Frenchman is the missing piece’.

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The report finishes by claiming that the ‘the resolution of this “Operation Wall” will mark the starting point of a season that promises to restore pride’ at Old Trafford.

Neville: Man Utd ‘need’ to sign a centre-back

Man Utd legend Gary Neville thinks the Red Devils “need” to sign a centre-back in the summer despite Harry Maguie signing a new deal.

Neville told Sky Sports recently: “I think Manchester United need a left-back for next season because Luke Shaw has played every game this season, and I think he may struggle. They need a centre-back, 100 per cent. And they need two central midfield players. They’re the four priorities right now.

“Now, look, if you could then maybe trade Mason Mount for someone else who maybe can play in and out and be a bit more flexible across that midfield and forward line, I’d say, yeah, let’s go for a fifth. But if you can’t, I would say they’re the four. And they’ve got to be top-notch, those four players. That’s the real priority right now.”

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