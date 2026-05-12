Liverpool and their hierarchy have decided which player will define their summer and become the third most expensive signing in their history.

Liverpool twice smashed their transfer record last summer when buying Florian Wirtz for £116m (add-ons included) and then Alexander Isak for £125m.

While the levels of expenditure this time around won’t quite be the same, it’s now been confirmed the Reds will spend heavily once again.

Owners FSG and the hierarchy they’ve installed are well aware a major squad revamp is required.

The ultra-reliable David Ornstein has confirmed there’ll be arrivals on the flanks to coincide with Mohamed Salah leaving on a free transfer.

What’s more, Federico Chiesa could return to Italy and it’s now emerged Cody Gakpo can leave if suitable bids are received.

Accordingly, it’s anticipated two new wingers will arrive, not just one, and according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, a decision has been reached on the No 1 target.

Their insider, Fraser Fletcher brought news of Liverpool reaffirming their commitment to sign RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast ace, Yan Diomande.

Liverpool going all out for Yan Diomande transfer

Diomande may only be 19 years of age, but his spectacular season in Germany has convinced Liverpool he’s worthy of colossal investment.

Despite still being a teenager and this being Diomande’s first season in Germany, he’s racked up impressive figures of 13 goals and nine assists in just 35 appearances.

Leipzig value Diomande at a minimum of €100m / £87m. That is not a price point that is deterring Liverpool, quite the opposite.

Fletcher explained: “Liverpool sources have reaffirmed their commitment to RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as their number one target to replace Mohamed Salah, even as speculation swirls around Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola.”

Barcola, along with fellow wingers like Anthony Gordon and Jarrod Bowen have been mentioned alongside possible moves to Anfield this summer.

However, Fletcher stressed it’s Diomande who is top of Liverpool’s wanted list. He is the clear preference at Liverpool right now, and the Reds want to wrap up his arrival with all haste before turning attention to the second signing on the wings.

FSG transfer decision made

After declaring Liverpool are now going ‘full throttle’ for the history-making coup, Fletcher added: “Recent reports linking Liverpool with Barcola have gained traction, particularly given the Frenchman’s desire for more regular first-team football at PSG.

“However, TEAMtalk sources close to the situation insist that Diomande remains the Merseysiders’ clear priority.

“Negotiations with Leipzig are understood to be at an early stage, although the German club’s valuation north of €100million (£86.5m / $117.8m) presents a significant hurdle.

“Liverpool are exploring structured payments and add-ons to make a deal viable this summer.”

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Liverpool will also look to sign a central midfielder, with it looking increasingly likely Curtis Jones will depart after reaching an impasse over a contract extension. Jones has just one year left on his deal.

There’s equally concerning news regarding Ibrahima Konate, with David Ornstein reporting Liverpool and the centre-back are at a ‘stalemate’ regarding his extension.

Konate would leave via free agency on June 30 if a new deal can’t be ironed out over the next six-seven weeks.

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