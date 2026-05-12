Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has praised Arsenal for making a “brave” transfer decision with No.1 goalkeeper David Raya.

During the 2023 summer transfer window, the Gunners made the bold call to sign Raya as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale did very little wrong as Arsenal‘s No.1, but Raya has been proven a clear upgrade on the Englishman following his move from Brentford for around £30m overall after an initial loan stint.

30-year-old Raya has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he is playing a vital role in Arsenal’s attempts to win the Premier League and Champions League this season.

After Raya’s potential title-clinching save in the 1-0 win against West Ham, Carragher has reserved special praise for Arsenal over their “brave decision” to sign him as Ramsdale’s replacement.

“It’s not just this season, it’s the call to bring him in. It wasn’t universally popular when the change was made,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

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“I was probably quite adamant at the time that I felt Arsenal needed to move on from Aaron Ramsdale. He was a good Premier League goalkeeper and I just didn’t think they could win the Premier League with him in goal.

“Now it remains to be seen if Raya is that guy but it was a brave decision.

“The former goalkeeping coach [Inaki Cana] of David Raya at Brentford moved to Arsenal and probably gave a bit of an insight into what kind of goalkeeper he was, but he’s been a revelation.

“A couple of months ago on Monday Night Football we made a play about which goalkeeper would you want to go on and win the league: Gianluigi Donnarumma or David Raya? And he’s certainly won that battle.

“He’s the best goalkeeper in the Premier League and definitely one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He could certainly have that mantle.”

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Carragher makes confident Premier League title prediction

Carragher has also made a firm Premier League title prediction after Arsenal’s win against West Ham.

“I said before the weekend that it felt like the biggest game of the season because it affected four teams: the two teams involved, plus Spurs and Manchester City as well,” Carragher added.

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“There was big controversy at the end which could have gone either way I suppose.

“I said last week that if Arsenal win at West Ham, they win the league so I think they’ve got a great chance.

“I still believe that anybody with anything to do with Arsenal, be it a player or a fan, won’t believe that because that’s the nature of the game and you always think the worst is around the corner.

“But they’ve got a really favourable fixture coming next, Burnley at home, and then a game away at Crystal Palace which obviously isn’t easy but if you’re picking a fixture away from home, considering the European commitments they’ve got…”

When asked for a title prediction, Carragher responded: “Yeah, I’m staying with that prediction, I think they’ll win the league now.”