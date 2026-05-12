Liverpool are ready to call it quits on Cody Gakpo and his sale will have a major bearing on which winger follows Yan Diomande into Anfield, according to multiple reports.

Mass change is coming on the flanks at Liverpool this summer. Mohamed Salah is leaving on a free transfer despite having a year remaining on his current contract. Federico Chiesa has genuine chances to return to Italy after failing to convince Arne Slot he’s worthy of more minutes.

And according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Cody Gakpo could make way too, with Liverpool now open to severing ties with the under-performing Dutchman.

Gakpo, 27, has endured a nightmare campaign in which he’s regularly drawn the ire of large sections of the fanbase.

He’s looked painfully limited in attack, has struggled to develop any form of connection with Milos Kerkez down the left, and the presence of Rio Ngumoha isn’t helping his cause either.

Yet despite Slot regularly selecting Gakpo over the much more threatening teenager, TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey has revealed Gakpo now has permission to depart.

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Gakpo is actually among Liverpool’s highest earners at present, pocketing around £250,000-a-week. He received that colossal pay rise less than one year ago when penning fresh terms last August, though after a dismal campaign, exit opportunities will be explored.

The Reds want €100m-rated Yan Diomande as their headline addition on the flanks and are going full throttle to complete that deal. But with multiple sources confirming a second signing is wanted, Gakpo’s exit could facilitate the extra arrival.

Bradley Barcola, Anthony Gordon and more recently Jarrod Bowen have been linked. The last name on that list was recently referenced by the Daily Mail.

But according to the latest from French outlet L’Equipe, Liverpool will look to Ligue 1 and Monaco specifically.

It’s claimed Liverpool are targeting seven-cap France international, Maghnes Akliouche.

Liverpool targeting Maghnes Akliouche

The left-footer plays primarily on the right side and in 42 appearances for Monaco this term, has returned figures of seven goals and 11 assists.

Akliouche was previously targeted by Tottenham, though the Frenchman rejected the opportunity to sign with the north London side.

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But according to L’Equipe, a summer switch is now ‘almost certain’ and Liverpool could succeed where Spurs failed.

Regarding cost, prior reports have spoken of a €70m / £61m valuation. However, Liverpool reportedly believe a deal can be struck for less and are ready to test the waters with a smaller bid of around €50m / £43m.