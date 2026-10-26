Xabi Alonso convinces £90m star to join Chelsea in January as verbal agreement struck

Chelsea have a verbal deal in place over personal terms with Alex Scott and plan to bring the Bournemouth midfielder to Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window for £90million, according to a journalist.

The Blues had a bid for Scott rejected by Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

However, Chelsea, who appointed Xabi Alonso as the manager in the summer of 2026, are keen on a deal for the England international midfielder in January 2027.

Chelsea FC Journalist Simon Phillips, who has over 497,000 followers on X, said on October 19 that Alonso has spoken to Scott and has convinced him to join him at Stamford Bridge.

Xabi Alonso wants Alex Scott to join Chelsea

Phillips said: “Another player who will love Alonso is Alex Scott, and Alonso loves him as well.

“I have spoken about Scott so many times, and I will continue to put anything out that I hear on this situation because it is one of those where, as I keep saying, it’s going an, it’s inevitable that I feel that he will end up at Chelsea.

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“I am sure it will be a roller-coaster ride; I am sure we will hear stuff about Liverpool coming in for him and this, that and the other, but I just feel deep down that is set to happen.

“And I have a belief that it will happen.

“I don’t know whether it will be January or the summer, although I am now edging towards January.

“But basically what’s happened with Chelsea and Alex Scott – as I keep saying, Chelsea have an obsession with Alex Scott.

“Alonso really wants to sign him, and Alonso and the players have been speaking to Alex Scott, quite a few of the players.

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“Alex Scott gets on well with a good handful of Chelsea’s players already, so they have also been speaking.

“I know that in the summer when Chelsea sent the offers in, they also spoke to Scott’s agent, and they have been in regular contact with Scott’s agent, and they still are – I have reported that all along.

“And they have basically provisionally confirmed any personal terms with Scott already in the summer, so that would not be an issue.

“Scott is more than happy with what Chelsea offered him, and he would take it.

“And, from what I understand, he’s very keen on moving to Chelsea.

“And now the important bit, it’s not done until it’s done.

“So, we have still got to agree a fee with Bournemouth, we have still got to hope that no other club comes in, and perhaps turns his head.

“I don’t think that will happen, I really don’t.

“I think he’s dead-cert on joining Chelsea, I really do, but it’s important for me to state that it’s not done until it’s done, and anything can happen until we see him holding that Chelsea shirt up or a club announces it or a player announces it, as it often happens these days.

“But yeah, it’s very positive. I believe it will happen.

“It’s my opinion that it will happen. I am not telling you that it will happen.

“It’s annoying that I have to reiterate myself and make myself clear because people will jump on this sort of stuff.

“I am not saying that Scott is definitely joining Chelsea; I just believe that it is destined to happen.

“And everything is in place. All the groundwork has been done, and it’s just a case of getting it done now and hoping that no other club comes in hard for him and then all of a sudden, he goes, ‘Oh, okay, I am going to go there instead’.

“I can’t see that happening personally, but it could. Yes, so that’s Alex Scott to Chelsea latest.

“I think, you know, people know what I feel about this one.

“He’s a really good player. I think it will be a huge signing; it will be a statement signing.

“I think he will cost around about £100million, and I think he will be worth it.”

Phillips has now claimed that Chelsea plan to get a £90m deal done for Scott before the start of the January transfer window so that they can add him to Alonso’s squad.

The journalist has added that there is a verbal agreement in place between Chelsea and Scott over personal terms.

Alex Scott has verbal agreement with Chelsea

Phillips said on his YouTube channel: “Basically, I heard late last week that Chelsea now want to get the deal done before the transfer window opens.

“So, by the end of December, they want it all agreed, in place, so they can get him in at the start of the window, get him to help as soon as possible.

“You certainly need him. He keeps the ball well, keeps the ball very well, good passer of the ball, progressive with his passing and his running. So, yeah, he would certainly help in that sense.

“Yeah, Chelsea are looking to agree a fee with Bournemouth, believed to be about £90-£100million. I think we might see a £90m base fee.

“Everything on the player side is provisionally done or verbally done because Chelsea did all that in the summer.

“Alonso spoke to Scott himself and convinced him to come to Chelsea.

“It’s not done yet. It’s important to say it’s not done yet because other clubs are interested.

“Scott could easily change his mind, Chelsea have not agreed a fee with Bournemouth yet, so, it’s not done yet.

“Important to say that. Unfortunately, I always have to make sure I state that.

“But yeah, the terms are there on the table. Scott’s just got to sign the terms. He has agreed to them verbally.

“They fit within Chelsea’s wage structure. He will get a nice bonus for Champions League qualification this season, which most of the players are on actually.

“So, all of that side is good, all of that side is ready to go, and it’s just a case of Chelsea agreeing a fee with Bournemouth.

“But again, as I keep saying, it’s got that feel of inevitability about it.

“Scott has spoken with a number of the Chelsea players that are there already, so there’s already that, you know, setting up for him to become a Chelsea player in January.

“So, yeah, big, big progression there with that one. We just have got to wait now a few weeks to see if we can get that done.

“Hopefully we can get it over the line for the winter window.”

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